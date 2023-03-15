Races like the Junior Nationals Cross Country Ski Championships don’t just happen overnight. It takes months, or even years, of preparation. And that is just the beginning. Making the event happen on race day is another whole block of wax.

This year there are over 160 volunteers helping to make sure the competitors ages 14-20 years have a World-class experience, but more importantly that they have fun and are safe. Volunteers are assigned to tasks including course set up, race bib and chip hand-out, timing, course control, parking attendant, medical, athlete care, and more. There are even volunteers to assist the volunteers.

Amanda Byrd hails from Sydney, Australia and learned to cross country ski in Fairbanks after arriving in 2002. She is a member of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC Masters team and is constantly learning how to become a better skier. She is also the Chief Storyteller for UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power.