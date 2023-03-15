Races like the Junior Nationals Cross Country Ski Championships don’t just happen overnight. It takes months, or even years, of preparation. And that is just the beginning. Making the event happen on race day is another whole block of wax.
This year there are over 160 volunteers helping to make sure the competitors ages 14-20 years have a World-class experience, but more importantly that they have fun and are safe. Volunteers are assigned to tasks including course set up, race bib and chip hand-out, timing, course control, parking attendant, medical, athlete care, and more. There are even volunteers to assist the volunteers.
This year there were over 20 volunteers alone who made food like soups and stews to feed the volunteers who were out working their assigned jobs. The job assignments are taken seriously, and everyone has their defined position.
“Everyone has a role to play, nobody shows up not knowing what to do — that was decided in advance,” said Scott Jerome, assistant co-chief of competition. Volunteers receive their assigned task and instructions on how to perform that task before they show up for their volunteer timeslot. That kind of background work makes race day run like clockwork. Or, at least as smooth as possible for an event as enormous as this.
The last time that the Junior Nationals were in Fairbanks, Jerome was the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks cross country ski coach. “It makes me humble to see how much work goes into an event like this, and the dedication that a lot of these people have.” Jerome notes how many of the volunteers don’t have any kids racing in the event — or at all — yet they are volunteering because they love the sport, they love supporting it. “It’s just a remarkable thing.”
Every volunteer wears a brightly colored and easily identifiable bib. Each bib has a unique number and the wearer’s task printed on it.
Don Pendergast started volunteering at the Junior Nationals in 1977. He says that skiing does a lot for him — like helping him stay healthy in the winter. “I like to give back to what has given me so much,” he said.
Pendergast’s job is crucial to the timing of the races. He’s wearing a bib that says “timing.” Each competitor is assigned a race bib and timing chip that are uniquely matched. It is his job to attach the chip to the skier and make sure it matches the assigned bib. When the chip, worn by a skier, crosses a timing wire in the snow at the start or finish line, it takes a highly accurate time for that skier. Sometimes the races come down to 10ths or 100ths of seconds, and those accurate times are extremely important.
“With an interval start, like today, it takes eight of us; they [the skiers] start every 15 seconds. It’s frantic,” said Pendergrast.
World-class competitors are also wearing the volunteer bibs. Becca Rorabaugh’s bib says “athlete care.” “This morning I was putting blankets on kids as they waited to start. We moved their warm clothes from start to finish, we check on them to see if they have any frost nip and see if they are doing ok. Just making sure it’s a good experience.”
She’s standing outside the warm-up hut at Birch Hill, which is serving as the volunteer headquarters. “My mum has been volunteering at the races since I was ten. If I am around and if I am not racing, it seems like a good thing to do.” Rorabaugh has been on the athlete side of the races, vying for World Cup and Olympic slots for around 15 years. She retired from competitive racing in March.
“It feels good to give back to the community that supported me throughout my whole racing career,” she said. “The Fairbanks community has been incredibly supportive, and a great place to come home to, so it makes a lot of sense to me to give back where I can.” Rorabaugh adds that she works for Bettisworth North, one of the race sponsors, and she is joined by her co-workers volunteering for a race that helped launch her ski career.
Mark Simon, a doctor at Golden Heart Physicians, is wearing a red jacket with “medic” written on it. He says there are medics and members of the Fairbanks Ski Patrol posted throughout the course looking for injured racers and a medic room where racers can go to if they need some care. “We have seen some injuries; we’ve seen a little bit of frostbite. There have been a couple of falls, and injuries from that, and excessive coughing from racing in the dry, cold air.” Simon is an avid skier and participant in many sporting events around Fairbanks. “It’s a great opportunity to support a fantastic community event and see local and national skiers enjoy such a fantastic sport.”
Parents often take the opportunity to volunteer for Junior Nationals when their children are racing. Kerry Wappett, a local obstetrics and gynecology specialist, is wearing a bib that says “stadium.” He is standing at the finish line taking chips off the athletes as they cross the finish line. With a cold wind making the already chilly air even colder, he is helping the athletes back on their feet after they finish their race. “Today, especially, we have been getting them off the ground really quickly so they can stay warm.” Wappett’s son, Wells, placed third in his first event on Monday in the U16 7.5 km classic race.
Volunteering has its benefits, beyond helping the community. “It’s amazing, I get to stand right at the finish line and watch him finish, I get the best view ever,” Wappett said.
Racing resumes on Thursday with mass start free technique that covers distances of 5Km, 10Km, 15Km. Find out more about the event at jn2023fairbanks.org.
Amanda Byrd hails from Sydney, Australia and learned to cross country ski in Fairbanks after arriving in 2002. She is a member of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC Masters team and is constantly learning how to become a better skier. She is also the Chief Storyteller for UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power.