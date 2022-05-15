Two of the neatest relationships I saw my son develop as a freshman in high school – when I was coaching swimming at a junior college in Iowa – were with my assistant coach and a Croatian freshman swimmer.
Mark had met Jensen Ried at Aggie Swim Camp, and I was able to lure him from College Station to Fort Dodge, Iowa after he graduated to help work with my team. And Goran Koprivnjak (it only took me eight weeks to learn how to spell that one) and Mark quickly developed a competitive friendship. Eventually I was able to send Mark off to Europe for 10 days to Goran’s family to explore a completely different culture. (That he was able to see the pool where his dad had represented Team USA in the World University Games in 1987 – a million years ago as Mark derisively referred to it – was an added bonus.)
I bring all of this up in the wake of visiting with Goldpanners GM John Lohrke this week. With the season fast approaching – June 7 is Opening Day at Growden Field – the schedule with 33 home dates is set and the college players from the Lower 48 (heh-heh – look at me using the native lingo) are ready to play some ball.
Part of that unique experience for the players is bonding with their host families here in Alaska. I recall from my days of swimming at the University of Texas that the baseball players were always excited when they returned from their summer experiences in the Last Frontier, and the host families were always held in the highest regard.
If you’re interested in sharing the resources you have with a student-athlete who’s pursuing his dream, reach out to Madie Rerig at madiererig@gmail.com or call/text 570-313-1880. (She’s also a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, so be sure and ask if she knows anyone who worked at Dunder-Miflin!)
The award for best dugout chatter two weeks into the season is a tie between the West Valley and LHS softball team (“She feels good, she feels great, she just stepped on — home plate” has been bouncing around my brain for two weeks). Honorable mention to Hutchison’s baseball team for its adaption of Tag Team’s classic hit with “Coop, there it is” for Cooper Irinaga.
In my casual observation of my alma mater’s softball team – I still have mixed feelings about Title IX as it created opportunity for my two youngest daughters but also adversely impacted my son’s post-secondary swimming opportunities – I saw that rival Oklahoma is 49-1 on the season. As in they’ve played 50 games and only lost one of them. That’s a mind-boggling accomplishment for any athletic team at any level to have a half-century of outings with only one loss. When I get a free moment, I’m going to try and research what other teams — if any — have had comparable success.
Update on my most-reviled college athletic team ever: Grambling State volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas was hired in January, held three practices all spring, and cut the entire roster at the end of the semester. The school has now hired a law firm to open an audit of the program. “The review will be led by counsel who are experienced in legal matters involving collegiate athletics and NCAA compliance,” a university statement said. First question this layperson who was reminded on four occasions by his late ex-wife’s attorney that HE DID NOT GO TO LAW SCHOOL: What was the volleyball coach who was being paid to coach volleyball doing all spring that was so important that she only had time to coach three practices in an effort to give her girls an opportunity to improve their volleyball skills?
Do you and a family member or friend have access to a 6-year-old human, 8½ hours of free time, and want to be tied for being the worst people in the world? How about forcing that little person to run 26.2 miles in exchange for a can of Pringles?
Now before you ask me what kind of sick person can I be to think up such a horrific scenario, let me assure you it comes not from my imagination but from the real life – and real abusive incident – of Kentucky parents Kami and Ben Crawford, who posted on Instagram that their son, Rainier, ran The Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati this month.
At mile 20 “he was struggling physically and wanted to take a break and sit every three minutes,” they shared, as if they are trying to make the Child Protective Service’s agent’s job the easiest one in the world.” “He was crying and we were moving slow” mom proudly proclaimed to the entire world so there would be no doubt that she is completely unfit to be in charge of another lifeform: cat, dog, hamster, cow, let alone human. So she promised two sleeves of Pringles chips if he kept going. “I had to promise him another sleeve to get him in the family pic at the finish line. Today I paid him off,” reads the Instagram post, showing Rainier holding Pringles.
Their defense for forcing the child into the 21st-century version of an event that elicits comparison to the Trail of Tears or Bataan Death March? They said Rainier DID cry during the marathon, but that he fell. They added their FIVE other kids have also cried during races, but this time waited patiently for an hour at the finish line for the social media bragging rights.
It gets better, though, as they circle back to defend this mess.
“His crying and moving slow were the result of his emotional disappointment and standard marathon fatigue,” said mom, who is a registered nurse and therefore apparently an expert on such matters. “He was not interested at all in stopping the marathon for good. His favorite flavor is sour cream and onion.”
And with that, I find myself in a state I rarely enter: speechlessness.
