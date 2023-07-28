The final race of this summer’s Beaver Sports Paddle Race Series started on Tuesday evening at Graehl Landing.
Competitors raced down a 8.25 mile long course in the Chena River that ended at the Pumphouse. A total of 13 boats completed the course. The race featured two divisions, standard and racing. The racing division was made up of two carbon fiber stand-up paddle boards. Racing division contestants had to row an additional quarter mile upstream as a handicap.
The standard division contained mainly canoes and kayaks.
The event results are as follows:
1. Running Late (Greg Whisenhant, Jennifer Whisenhant)- kayak, double- 1:26:03
2. Showtime (Rose Vining)- kayak, solo- 1:27:23
3. Bad Babes (Angela Thomas, Tatiana Elson)- kayak, double- 1:35:18
4. Alaska Strong Mama (Rebekah Strong)- kayak, solo- 1:38:15
5. Thunder SUP (Greg Probst)- SUP, solo- 1:40:20
6. Wizzy (Bob Baker, Sharon Baker, Carol DeVoe)- canoe, family- 1:40:58
7. Mr. Sampson (Elizabeth Ford)- canoe, solo- 1:55:50
8. IDK What That Will Be (Will Morris, Dayton Nunley)- canoe, double- 1:58:30
9. Old Town “Reilly’s Boat” (Reilly Downing)- canoe, solo- 1:58:59
10. Downing Paddlers (Jason Downing, Kristi Downing)- canoe, double- 2:00:30
11. Berrylicious Moms (Nancy Morris, Toni Nunley)- canoe, double- 2:04:53
1. Shake-n-Bake (Mel Weeks)- SUP, solo- 1:31:30
2. Ship Wreck (Curtis Henry)- SUP, solo- 1:38:20
