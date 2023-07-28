Beaver Sports Paddle Race Series

Greg Whisenhant

Contestants competing in the Beaver Sports Paddle Race Series.

The final race of this summer’s Beaver Sports Paddle Race Series started on Tuesday evening at Graehl Landing.

Competitors raced down a 8.25 mile long course in the Chena River that ended at the Pumphouse. A total of 13 boats completed the course. The race featured two divisions, standard and racing. The racing division was made up of two carbon fiber stand-up paddle boards. Racing division contestants had to row an additional quarter mile upstream as a handicap.

