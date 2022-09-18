LHS 0918

Earl Parker (No. 6) throws a 20-yard touchdown pass on a reverse to Kaine Clayton during Lathrop’s win over Kodiak on Saturday night. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Lathrop’s Earl Parker caught two touchdown receptions and threw for another in the initial onslaught against an overmatched and outmanned Kodiak Bears team that ended with the Malemutes posting a 73-6 Homecoming win Saturday evening.

The Malemutes, 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network’s Divisions II and III poll, held Kodiak to negative 36 yards, three interceptions and one incomplete pass on a fourth-down attempt on their first four possessions.

