Lathrop’s Earl Parker caught two touchdown receptions and threw for another in the initial onslaught against an overmatched and outmanned Kodiak Bears team that ended with the Malemutes posting a 73-6 Homecoming win Saturday evening.
The Malemutes, 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network’s Divisions II and III poll, held Kodiak to negative 36 yards, three interceptions and one incomplete pass on a fourth-down attempt on their first four possessions.
Offensively, the Malemutes put together 35 first-quarter points on 13 plays, with drives capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Solomon Wade; a 30-yard pass from Jenner Webb to Tyler Clooten; a 1-yard touchdown pass from Wade to Parker; a 27-yard run by Clooten; and a 16-yard pass from third-string quarterback Isaac Corcoran to Parker.
The first quarter ended with a bad snap on a punt attempt recovered by Lathrop at the Bears’ 5. The second quarter opened with Corcoran scoring on a 5-yard quarterback keeper.
Another failed fourth-down attempt deep in their own territory set the Malemutes up on the Kodiak 20. Clooten pitched the ball back to Parker who threw to an open Kaine Clayton to make it 49-0 in the opening 2 minutes of the second quarter.
The Malemutes added a Ryan Thomas field goal and another touchdown to make it 59-0 at the half.
Oschaun Easaw, a 6-foot, 235-pound linebacker, rumbled 70 yards for an interception return touchdown with 3 minutes left in the third quarter to extend the Lathrop lead to 66-0.
The last play of the quarter was a 60-yard touchdown pass from Corcoran to Jirah Simeta. Thomas — who was 10 for 10 on PATs —stretched the lead to 73-0.
JM Ticman put Kodiak on the board on a 4-yard carry on third-and-goal with 1:21 to play.
