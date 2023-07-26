Multiple dead endangered Steller sea lions were found in the Copper River Delta in the past two months during aerial surveys completed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Fisheries’ Protected Resources Division, in collaboration with the United States Coast Guard. These were killed in their prime. Some of these dead Steller sea lions were young and likely learning to feed on their own for the first time.
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction in the killing of endangered Steller sea lions in the Copper River Delta near Cordova, Alaska in 2023. Anyone with information about the illegal killing of endangered Steller sea lions and protected harbor seals in the Copper River Delta should contact the investigating agent directly at (907) 250-5188 or through NOAA’s Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. To report dead, injured, or stranded marine mammals, call the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network at (877) 925-7773.