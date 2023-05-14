The Lathrop Malemutes boys baseball team hosted their crosstown rival West Valley Wolfpack at Arco Field Thursday night in their first meeting of the season. The visiting Pack meant business, racking 12 hits in the 16-2 win.
Led by an impressive performance by sophomore hurler Liam Irish, and big at-bats from junior Chris Michel, the Wolfpack led early in the game and never looked back.
In the first inning, West Valley leadoff hitter Gannon Young was hit by a pitch, stole second, and scored on an RBI double from Irish who helped himself to a win with his hitting.
Senior Grant Swarthout then lined a double to right field to score Irish to take a 2-0 lead.
In the third inning the Wolfpack capitalized on multiple errors by the Malemutes and RBI singles from Michel and senior Olav Moeller to take an 8-0 lead.
Lathrop thwarted a shutout and got in the scoring column in the bottom of the third inning when Nathan Hoop hit an RBI single to drive in John Haas to make the score 8-1.
In the top of the fourth inning, Michel belted an RBI double to center field to drive in Irish and Swarthout to take a 10-1 lead.
The Malemutes countered with an RBI double from Remy Daravivanh in the bottom of the fourth inning that scored Connor Bihag to make it 10-2 Wolfpack.
The Malamutes were not finished circling the bases. In the top of the fifth inning, Gannon Young hit an RBI single to right field to drive in freshman Kelly Leak to make the score 11-2. In the sixth inning, the Wolfpack scored five more runs with Moeller’s RBI triple, Bryson Roon’s RBI double, Young’s two RBI single, and Irish’s RBI single to end the game’s scoring.
Pitcher Irish notched the win for the Wolfpack. He pitched four innings and allowed two runs. He frustrated batters by striking out nine. Young pitched two scoreless innings mopping up in relief.
Lathrop starting pitcher Aydan LaFond was roughed up for six runs and was chased after two and 1/3 innings to absorb the loss.
Several Wolfpackers fattened their batting averages. On the attack, Michel finished the game 3-5 with two doubles and 3 RBI. Young went 2-4 with 3 RBI and 2 stolen bases and now has 10 swipes for the season. Irish went 2-2 at the plate and scored three times wile collecting two runs batted in while Moeller finished 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI’s. Swarthout, Roon, and Leak each had a hit to round out the Wolfpack bats on the evening.
The Malemutes were led by Nathan Hoop in a losing cause as he went 2-3 with one RBI.