Bryson Roon

Photo submitted by Jim Roon.

Wolfpack third baseman Bryson Roon waits for the Lathrop baserunner to apply a tag for the out in the West Valley victory over Lathrop.

 Photo submitted by Jim Roon.

The Lathrop Malemutes boys baseball team hosted their crosstown rival West Valley Wolfpack at Arco Field Thursday night in their first meeting of the season. The visiting Pack meant business, racking 12 hits in the 16-2 win.

Led by an impressive performance by sophomore hurler Liam Irish, and big at-bats from junior Chris Michel, the Wolfpack led early in the game and never looked back.