On Sunday, the traveling West Valley Wolfpack baseball squad avenged a home loss to the North Pole Patriots earlier in the week with a 5-3 away win. Wolfpack head coach Tony Chiu turned to the ace of his staff in senior Olav Moeller, and he did not disappoint. Moeller went all seven innings for a complete game, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out seven.
North Pole pitcher Connor Lanser also hurled a complete game. He allowed five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts.
Moeller helped himself at the plate with a big two RBI double in the top of the third to give the Wolfpack an early 2-0 lead. Senior Grant Swarthout finished the inning with an RBI sacrifice fly ball to center field to score Moeller and take a 3-0 advantage.
The Patriots cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the third inning. Caleb Korhonen doubled to center field to score Simeon Langer who previously singled on an infield hit.
West Valley catcher Chris Michel led off the fifth inning with a double to center field. As a result, he leads the team in doubles this season.
Michel later scored from third base on a ground ball fielder’s choice from third baseman Bryson Roon to extend the lead to 4-1.
In the top of the sixth inning, freshman Eli Taylor singled and advanced to third base on a throwing error. Junior Gannon Young brought him home on an RBI bloop single to shallow left field for a 5-1 cushion.
In the bottom of the seventh inning North Pole first baseman Ethan Clifford blasted a towering home run over the left field fence to cut the lead to 5-3.
That blast ended scoring for the Patriots, and they lost for the first time this season to stand at 4-1.
Jackson Taylor led the Wolfpack in hits as he went 2-4 at the plate, scored a run, and stole two bases. Clifford led the Pats, going 3-5 with two RBI’s.
Coach Tony Chiu discussed his West Valley ballclub after the game.
“We have a cohesive group of young men who have been in the gym since January. Their trust and commitment to each other is showing on the baseball field,” Chiu said.
“We are continually getting better at all facets of the game. Our hitting came to life against Lathrop and we will continue to practice the little things in hopes to play our best baseball come regionals.”