Gannon Young

West Valley leadoff hitter Gannon Young loads up for an RBI base hit in a 5-3 win on the road versus North Pole.

On Sunday, the traveling West Valley Wolfpack baseball squad avenged a home loss to the North Pole Patriots earlier in the week with a 5-3 away win. Wolfpack head coach Tony Chiu turned to the ace of his staff in senior Olav Moeller, and he did not disappoint. Moeller went all seven innings for a complete game, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out seven.

North Pole pitcher Connor Lanser also hurled a complete game. He allowed five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts.