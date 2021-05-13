After handing the North Pole Patriots their first loss of the season Monday night, the West Valley Wolfpack kept the good times rolling Tuesday with a big win against their biggest rivals.
Teagan Emerson went 3-for-5 with two runs, Grant Swarthout batted in five runs and the Wolfpack kept their solid week going with a 9-2 victory over Lathrop Tuesday night at Arco.
It was a nice follow up to Monday’s comeback win over North Pole for West Valley. For Lathrop, however, it was their fourth consecutive loss after a 3-1 start to the season.
West Valley got off to a good start as Gavin Smeltzer stole home in the top of the first inning to put the Wolfpack up 1-0.
After Lathrop failed to score, the Wolfpack made it rain runs in the top of the second. Dilian Swarthout scored the first run of the inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Zach Pilkenton to make it a 2-0 game. Smeltzer and William Boswood later scored on an error to make it 4-0 which Emerson followed with a run on a passed ball to make it 5-0. Kaden Davis’ RBI single to score Gannon Young gave the Wolfpack five runs in the inning and a 6-0 lead.
Credit Lathrop for continuing to fight. Lutkas Vore’s RBI groundout scored John Kim in the bottom of the second to get the Malemutes on the board, but they still trailed 6-1.
The score remained 6-1 until the top of the fifth when the Wolfpack added three more runs to the score. Grant Swarthout’s three-run RBI double scored Pilkenton, Emerson and Jackson Taylor to give West Valley nine runs in the game.
Lathrop managed to add one more run to the board in the sixth inning as John Kim’s RBI single scored Fletcher Burnett, but that was all the Malemutes could do as the Wolfpack ended up leaving with the win.
Olav Moeller was credited with the win on the hill for West Valley as he gave up four hits, allowed one run, and struck out three over five innings of work. Thomas Forquer took the loss after giving up six earned runs on four hits and six walks on the evening.
The two teams will meet again at Arco on Saturday for a game scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.. Both that game and Tuesday’s game have been slated as non-conference matches.
