There’s something about West Valley and the last inning of the game.
While the Wolfpack have twice lost this season on walk-offs in the final inning, they’ve also held off two separate last inning comeback attempts. Friday night, they found themselves coming from behind only to hold off a comeback attempt yet again.
West Valley overcame an early five run deficit and held off a late rally from Delta to collect a 14-13 win at Marlin Field Friday evening.
Nine players collected hits for the Wolfpack and they needed every one of them. Tyler Hudgin (3-for-4, two runs, two RBI’s), Wesley Hollenbeck (2-for-3, one run, two RBI’s), and Justin Gearhart (2-for-4, three runs, two RBI’s) led the Huskies offense.
Early on, it looked like Delta was on the way to a convincing win as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead after half an inning of play. The Wolfpack responded in the bottom of the first when Fin Ludwig’s RBI single scored Kade Rowland to get West Valley on the board. Carson Renfrew then scored on a passed ball and Ludwig made it home on an error to make it an 8-3 game in favor of Delta.
After Gearhart scored for Delta to make it 9-3, West Valley answered again in the second. Zach Pilkinton reached first on an error, allowing Chase Poland to score. Renfrew was later walked with the bases loaded to score Cole Neal and Ludwig grounded into a fielder’s choice after that which allowed Pilkinton to score. The Wolfpack ended the inning when Ludwig’s RBI single scored Renfrew and just like that, West Valley only trailed 9-8.
The Huskies failed to score in the top of the third and the Wolfpack kept the runs coming. Pilkinton’s RBI single scored Caleb Dunavin to tie the game and then Rowland’s RBI groundout scored Pilkinton to put West Valley in the lead. Chris Michel’s RBI single scored Jackson Taylor the next at-bat and suddenly the Wolfpack held the 11-9 advantage.
In the top of the fourth, however, Delta came back to tie the game on runs by Hudgin and Tanner Bryant to make it 11-11. West Valley pulled back ahead in the bottom of the inning, however, starting with Grant Swarthout’s run on a passed ball and followed by Taylor’s RBI single to score Eli Ludwig. That made it 14-11 Wolfpack heading into the final inning.
West Valley had to survive a rally attempt in the fifth as Hudgin’s RBI single score Kyle Peterson to cut the deficit to two. The next at-bat, Gearhart scored on an error and Delta found themselves down just one run with players on first and second and no outs. The Wolfpack settled down, however, as Fin Ludwig got the K, the Wolfpack got an out on a fielder’s choice, and a groundout ended the inning and the game as time expired per ASAA rules.
According to the FNSBSD baseball schedule, the two teams have now wrapped their regular season and won’t play again until next weekend’s regional tournament.
