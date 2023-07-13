Elijah Dale and Hector Garcia, who both previously played for the Alaska Goldpanners, have been selected in the 2023 MLB draft.
Dale, a relief pitcher, was selected by the Seattle Mariners in round 13 at pick 397. Garcia, a starting pitcher, was taken in round 18 at pick 537 by the Minnesota Twins.
Dale played for the Goldpanners during the 2021 season. He would also play collegiately at Kansas State University before transferring out to Illinois State University. During his final collegiate season Dale posted a 4.71 ERA and 3 saves in 11 appearances out of the bullpen.
Garcia would also play for the Goldpanners during the 2021 season. He played collegiately at Hope International University where this past season he posted a 4-0 record with a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts.