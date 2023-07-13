Goldpanners Elijah Dale

The Goldpanners Elijah Dale throws a pitch against the Boulder Collegians in 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Alexis Friedman

Elijah Dale and Hector Garcia, who both previously played for the Alaska Goldpanners, have been selected in the 2023 MLB draft.

Dale, a relief pitcher, was selected by the Seattle Mariners in round 13 at pick 397. Garcia, a starting pitcher, was taken in round 18 at pick 537 by the Minnesota Twins.