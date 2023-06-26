Caleb Korhonen

Gavin Struve photo

Caleb Korhonen takes a cut for the Blizzards.

 Gavin Struve photo

OMAHA, Neb. — Contending with 20-plus mile per hour winds kicking up dust, the Alaska Interior Baseball Club’s 18U team finished its stay in Omaha.

After losing a 6-2 lead in the final inning of their morning game against Colorado Rogue Varsity, the Blizzards never led in their second matchup, against Gameday Saints — Ingalls, their third opponent from Colorado in as many days.

