OMAHA, Neb. — Contending with 20-plus mile per hour winds kicking up dust, the Alaska Interior Baseball Club’s 18U team finished its stay in Omaha.
After losing a 6-2 lead in the final inning of their morning game against Colorado Rogue Varsity, the Blizzards never led in their second matchup, against Gameday Saints — Ingalls, their third opponent from Colorado in as many days.
Perhaps because both teams had already played earlier in the morning (the Blizzards finishing just a half hour prior), they got off to a delayed start offensively.
Neither squad scored in the first two innings or enjoyed a prolonged side of an inning. Although, the Angels had a runner stranded on third base once Simeon Langer, who started after pitching the extra inning in the earlier morning game, retired the side in the top of the second.
But the Angels began to pour it on in the third inning. A runner got in scoring position with a double off a fielding error and stole third. Then an RBI double put the first points on the scoreboard. A walk loaded the bases, and a passed ball scored another.
The Angels then ripped an RBI single and scored one more as a runner got tagged out trying to steal second base, but the man on third came home on the play. A pop out to first base ended the inning with the Blizzards suddenly trailing 4-0.
The Blizzards looked primed to match their opponents or at least come close on the other side of the inning. Ryan Martinez was the first batter up and walked before stealing second base. He quickly stole third base too, and Wyatt Walling reached first. Simeon Langer walked to load the bases with no outs.
But the Angels turned a double play as Martinez scored, and a fly out allowed them to get out of the inning mostly unscathed. After making quick work of their opponents in the top of the fourth, the Blizzards’ fourth inning went similarly to the preceding inning offensively.
“No one’s making any excuses,” Logan Fischer said. “Our hits weren’t dropping. Theirs were.”
Ethan Clifford doubled, then Miles Fowler singled to advance Clifford to third base before stealing second himself. Connor Lanser was walked to load the bases with a pair of outs, but Ryan Martinez struck out, and the Blizzards left with nothing for their efforts again.
The Gameday Angels added another run in the top of the fifth, going up 5-1, as Joshua Gluth took over on the mound. But it could have been worse for the Blizzards, as their foes had runners stranded on second and third. The Blizzards couldn’t get much going themselves, with two ground ball singles getting runners out at second and a line drive to third base ending the inning.
Both teams fired blanks in the sixth inning, but the Angels erupted for another smattering of runs in the seventh and final inning, going up 10-1 largely due to errors. The Blizzards went three up, three down to end the game.
“We gave them too many chances, too many free bases, too many free pitches, too much free stuff for them,” catcher Gabe Angaiak said. “They didn’t have to work enough to get that win. We just gave it to them.”
The loss brought an end to the Blizzards’ gameplay in Omaha, where they went 0-4-1. They held leads in three of their five games and arguably should have won two. Still, they felt it was valuable to
“[We learned] that guys can compete down here even though they only play a couple months a year compared to these other guys playing year round. We’ve had some close games out here — 7-4, tie ball game, getting walked off in that last inning [the previous game]. So we can compete with some of the teams down here that play year round and brought huge rosters.”