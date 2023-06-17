The Goldpanners staged a late comeback to win at home with a score of 9-5.
Pitcher Keaton Chase for the Goldpanners got the first call to the mound, and after allowing a few first-inning singles, the Kingsmen were able to strike first Friday evening.
A single from Bryce Frederick gave the lead to the Kingsmen 1-0. The Kingsmen quickly added to this with another RBI single from Nick Solorzano, putting the Kingsmen ahead with a 2-0 lead.
The early game woes continued for the Goldpanners as Jack Killela delivered a 2-out 2 RBI triple to put the Kingsmen up 4-0.
After getting through the first inning, Keaton Chase was able to settle down and deal out 8 strikeouts in 4 innings of work. Trapppers reliever Ryan Lachemann was brought in at the top of the 5th inning and kept the score within reach for the Goldpanners.
However, Lachemangave up an RBI single from Camden, Troyer taking the score to 5-0.
The Goldpanners lit up the scoreboard in the bottom of the 5th inning. A walk with the bases loaded gave the home team its first run of the game, 5-1. Robert Mattei followed up with a 2-run RBI double to make the game 5-3. Ty Barrango added to the success of the inning when he reached first due to an error that allowed 2 runs to score to tie the game at 5-5.
After reliever Eddie Alfaro came in during the top of the 6th, the Goldpanners came back strongk in the bottom of the 6th. Three consecutive walks with bases loaded would give the lead to the Goldpanners, 8-5.
The Goldpanners tacked another run on the board in the bottom of the 8th when the second error on the Kingsmen let the Panners score the ninth run of the game. Eddie Alfaro would end the game on a high note with three straight strikeouts to hand the 9-5 win to the Panners.
The win went to Ryan Lachemann and the save to Eddie Alfaro.