Double

The Kingsmen jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first including 2 on this double by Jack Killelea. Mark Linberg photo.

The Goldpanners staged a late comeback to win at home with a score of 9-5.

Pitcher Keaton Chase for the Goldpanners got the first call to the mound, and after allowing a few first-inning singles, the Kingsmen were able to strike first Friday evening.