Goldpanner Eric Smelko on the mound

Reliable outfielder and batter Eric Smelko showed his versatility by stepping in to pitch in the seventh inning.

 Mark Lindberg

Following an 8-7 win in last night's game, the Panners found themselves up 2-1 in the four-game series. With a win in the finale the Panners would secure a series victory against the Pro-Am All-Stars.

The short handed Panners got innovative in tonight’s game by starting two coaches; Jack Gonzales on the mound and 6’ 7” Jake Lachemann in center field. The Goldpanners would send out starting pitcher Jack Gonzales in the series finale.