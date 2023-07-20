Following an 8-7 win in last night's game, the Panners found themselves up 2-1 in the four-game series. With a win in the finale the Panners would secure a series victory against the Pro-Am All-Stars.
The short handed Panners got innovative in tonight’s game by starting two coaches; Jack Gonzales on the mound and 6’ 7” Jake Lachemann in center field. The Goldpanners would send out starting pitcher Jack Gonzales in the series finale.
The Panners would get off to a hot start as Karl Peters would rock a solo home run in the bottom of the first. The first inning continued to go well as Koby Williams hit an RBI single to make the score 2-0.
Cade Liefer followed Williams’ at-bat up with his own RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0. Jack Lachemann would add on one more with an RBI single to make the lead 4-0 Panners.
The All-Stars got their first run of the night off an RBI flyout from Steven Murray in the top of the third to make the score 4-1.
The Panners would seem to be pulling away in the fourth inning as Donovan Ratfield would drive in two runs to make the score 6-1.
Unfortunately for the Panners, the Pro-Am All-Stars would claw their way back in the top of the fifth. The All-Stars offense would explode with five runs scored to tie the game, 6-6.
During the fifth inning Jack Gonzales would be pulled after going four innings with six strikeouts.
Nate Ewing would come into pitch in relief of Gonzales. Despite the pitching change, the All Stars would continue to add runs as Alexander Olvera would hit an RBI single to make the game 7-6.
After giving up the lead Nate Ewing would be done for the day. Eric Smelko would take his place in the top of the seventh.
The All Stars would add on one more run with an RBI single from Andy Vega, making the score 8-6.
The game continued to fall further away from the Goldpanners in the top of the 8th as Andrew Sharp hit an RBI single, 9-6. The All-Stars added one more run off an RBI fly out from Moises Escobedo, 10-6.
But the Panners weren't through yet.
Starting in the bottom 8th inning the Panners got runs with 2 consecutive RBI walks delivered to Donovan Ratfield and Logan Drummond, 10-8. The inning continued with Koby Williams hitting an 2-run RBI double to tie the game, 10-10. Evan Scalley kept the Panners alive scoring 2 runs off an error, 12-10. Alex Garcia then drew an RBI walk, 13-10, Tyler Richardson also did his job scoring a runner on a fielders choice, 14-10. The final run for the Panners scored off an RBI single from Eric Smelko, 15-10 and the comeback would be complete.
The Panners would get the win 15-10 and win the series 3-1 and now take on the San Francisco Seals in a new 4 game series starting at 7 p.m.