The Goldpanners continued to take control this last home series against the Seals, winning the last two games by triple digits. They were looking to do the same Tuesday night and send the Fairbanks crowd home happy. The team would get the win, 5-3, to cap their 31-win season.
Cole “The Sheriff" Philip took the mound and looked to get one more home win at Growden Memorial in this seven-inning contest.
The Seals were able to score in the top of the first inning off an RBI fielder's choice from Atticus Gonzales to put the Seals up 1-0.
The Goldpanners turned the heat up in the bottom of the second. Evan Scalley scored the Panners’ first run of the night off a throwing error, 1-1. Logan Wimberly also rocked an RBI double giving the Goldpanners the lead back, 2-1.
The lead wouldn’t last long as Atticus Gonzales hit yet another RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the third, 2-2. Another run would score after a play at the plate allowing Elijah Moultrie to give the lead back to the Seals 3-2.
The game was once again tied in this volley after an RBI single from Panner Koby Williams, 3-3.
After going through three complete innings with three strikeouts, Cole Philip retired and Logan Groff took his place on the mound. Groff would only go an inning, getting two strikeouts, before Mason Schmidt relieved him. The Goldpanners took a 1-run lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Koby Wiliams as a run scored after he hit an RBI ground out.
Schmidt pitched only one inning with two strikeouts before Logan Reddemann came on in the top of the sixth. The Goldpanners added one final run in the bottom of the sixth with Eric Smelko hitting an RBI single, 5-3.
Nate Ewing would take the mound to close out the game in the top of the seventh. Ewing would do just that and get the last home game win 5-3. The Goldpanners now head to Medford, Oregon to play their last tournament July 27-30th.