North Pole High School

North Pole High School 

The Fairbanks North Borough School District superintendent has denied the appeal of former North Pole High School baseball coach Jim Fischer to have his job back.

In a letter dated Oct. 21, chief school administrator Karen Melin writes, “After careful consideration of the facts, you will not be an approved volunteer or temporary employee for the district for a duration of two (2) years.”

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.