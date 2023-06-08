Growden Field

The Alaska Goldpanners beat the San Diego Waves 5-3 on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the Fairbanks team's season opener.

 News-Miner File Photo

No matter what level you’re playing at, there’s nothing quite like opening day of the baseball season.

That was the case on a warm and breezy Thursday night at Growden Memorial Park in Fairbanks as the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks opened the 2023 collegiate summer season.