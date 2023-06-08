No matter what level you’re playing at, there’s nothing quite like opening day of the baseball season.
That was the case on a warm and breezy Thursday night at Growden Memorial Park in Fairbanks as the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks opened the 2023 collegiate summer season.
After all of the pomp and circumstance deserving of an opening day — colors presented by the Eielson Air Base Color guard, the singing of the national anthem by Eve Baker of the Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and the ceremonial first pitch by Army Specialist Noah Copeland — the Goldpanners rallied late to claim a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Waves.
Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning after being held to just two baserunners, the Panners bats came alive as the home team scored five runs to take control of the game.
First baseman Tyler Stone, a sophomore from Iowa Western University, opened the rally with a booming home run over the right field wall to tie the score and catcher Jackson Frankovich, a freshman from the University of San Diego, capped the five-run rally with a booming two-run double to right.
In between, the Goldpanners scored two more runs on the same wild pitch.
The Waves rallied for a pair of runs in the eighth inning off winning pitcher Ryan Kittredge, a freshman from Cal Baptist, but Goldpanner closer Garrit Erickson, a sophomore from Chico State University, closed out the game to send the Fairbanks crowd home happy on opening night.
After giving up a one-out single in the top of the ninth, Erickson induced San Diego’s Vinny Tinajero to hit into a game-ending double play. It was the third double play turned by the Goldpanners middle infield on the night.
It was a classic pitching duel before the Goldpanners bats came alive in the seventh.
San Diego starter Riley O’Sullivan worked five innings of one-hit ball, allowing only two baserunners. Frankovich had the lone hit in the third inning. O’Sullivan didn’t walk a batter and recorded six strikeouts.
Alaska starter Cole Philip, a redshirt sophomore from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, worked the first four innings allowing a run on two hits. He walked one and whiffed three.
Kitterredge earned the win with four strong innings and Erickson earned his first save.
The Panners and Waves meet again for 7 p.m. games Friday and Saturday, then play a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday. The series concludes Monday night.