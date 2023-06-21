Tonight’s the night of the most unique baseball game in the world, and it won’t be played in any major league ballpark.
For the 118th time since 1906, the Midnight Sun Game will be played right here in Fairbanks when the hometown Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks take on the Michigan Monarchs.
What makes the game played at Growden Memorial Park different from any other baseball game?
First of all, it will start at 10 p.m., and secondly, the game will be played in its entirety without the benefit of artificial lights.
That’s why the Midnight Sun Game is on the Baseball Hall of Fame’s list of the top 10 must-see games if you are a true baseball fan.
More than 3,000 baseball fans from around the world are expected to pack Growden for the 118th rendition of the game that started as a bet between two Fairbanks bar teams and blossomed into a summer solstice tradition.
General admission tickets for tonight’s game will go on sale at 8 p.m. when the gates open for fans to enter the stadium. General admission tickets are $25.
“Box and reserved seats have been sold out for the last six weeks,” Goldpanner general manager John Lohrke said.
Extra bleachers, extra food and beer booths, and a couple of food trucks will be on hand to accommodate fans, according to Lohrke.
“We’ll be able to take care of everyone,” Lohrke said.
The Goldpanners will honor the Alaska Nanooks 2023 NCAA champion rifle team by having coach Will Anti throw the ceremonial first pitch.
Jenn Oden will have the honor of singing the national anthem, and the Sweet Adelines will perform the Alaska Flag Song during the first break in an inning after midnight.
The Goldpanners and Monarchs tuned up for tonight’s showcase with a classic battle on Tuesday night at Growden Memorial Park.
The Panners extended their winning streak to five games when Eric Smelko came through with a two-run walkoff triple in the bottom of the tenth inning for a 7-6 victory.
It was the only time the Panners led in the entire game. Each time the Monarchs took the lead, the Panners rallied to tie the game.
Two Panners stationed at Fort Wainwright played prominent roles in the win as Logan Wimberly scored the game-winning run and Raymond Padilla was the winning pitcher.
Logan Reddemann belted a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. Jackson Frankovich scored on an infield single in the eighth inning to send the game into extra innings
