Phillie Phanatic night on Friday was a hit at Growden Memorial Park despite a rain delay and eventual postponement. Phanatic night was the start of a three-game series against the Seattle Blackfins.
The Seattle’s series followed the Goldpanners’ 11-3 win over the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League on Thursday night.
Keaton Chase took the mound after the Phanatic threw out the first pitch. The rain, which started in the first inning on Friday night, would not deter the Seattle-based Blackfins. They scored the first run of the game in the top of the third on an errant throw from third base, which allowed a Blackfins runner to score.
The game was delayed by rain for almost 45 minutes following the third and finally resumed with Logan Drummond coming to the mound in the top of the 4th. Drummond struck out the first three Blackfins he faced and the Goldpanners capitalized on this momentum with a rally.
In the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded, Koby Williams chopped a ball that ricocheted off the shortstop’s knee and allowed two runs to score, 2-1. On the next pitch, Evan Scalley raced home on a wild pitch, increasing the Panner lead to 3-1.
In the top of the fifth, the Blackfins came back their own rally with a two-run RBI double from Josiah O’Bannon to tie the score at 3-3. Soon after this rally, and some creative dancing with the Phanatic, the umpires and coaches from both sides decided to postpone due to darkness.
The postponed game resumed Saturday
The game continued Saturday from its stopping point in the top of the sixth. The sixth inning went smoothly for new pitcher Logan Reddemann as he took over for Logan Drummond and struck out three straight Blackfins.
The Blackfiins took the lead back in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Zion Williams, 4-3. The game continued to volley back and forth after Eric Smelko hit a two-run RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to put the Panners up 5-4.
In the top of the eighth, Eddie Alfaro made his mound appearance and successfully kept the lead for the Panners. The bottom of the eighth stayed hot for the Panners with back-to-back RBI singles from Nate Ewing and Cade Liefer making it 7-4.
This lead would not contain the Blackfins. Seattle put up three runs in the top of the ninth with three consecutive RBI singles to tie the game at 7-7.
Even after the Blackfins stormed back, that would not stop the Goldpanners from getting the win 8-7.
Evan Scalley rocked a ball into the gap and scored Donovan Ratfield all the way from first base, securing the win in game one of the series.