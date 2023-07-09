Panners

Mark Linberg

The Goldpanners celebrate Evan Scalley’s walk-off RBI that scored Donovan Ratfield from first in the continuation of the rain delayed game from July 7.

Phillie Phanatic night on Friday was a hit at Growden Memorial Park despite a rain delay and eventual postponement. Phanatic night was the start of a three-game series against the Seattle Blackfins.

The Seattle’s series followed the Goldpanners’ 11-3 win over the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League on Thursday night.