With over 3,100 people in attendance and the Midnight Sun Game back in action, any result would have been satisfactory for the Alaska Goldpanners Monday night.
To come away with a victory with an all-around team effort, however, made the 116th Midnight Sun Game all the sweeter.
German Fajardo stuckout nine batters in seven innings of shutout work, Buddie Pindel struck out three in two innings of shutout relief, and the Alaska offense got the job done as the Goldpanners used a complete effort to earn a 3-0 victory over the Everett Merchants Monday night at Growden Park. The ‘Panners are now 47-14 all time in Midnight Sun Games and are 9-5 on the season.
“I think (the Midnight Sun Game) is awesome,” said Fajardo. “All the fans that came out here. I didn’t expect there to be that many people here, to be honest. I feel like the whole town came out and supported (us). It was really an awesome experience.”
None of the players or coaches on this year’s team are from Alaska and the long summer days are unfamiliar to them. Playing a game without lights into the early hours of the next morning is an experience this year’s ‘Panner team will forever cherish.
“It’s amazing (to be here tonight),” said assistant coach Shane Dudoit, who’s from Hawaii. “It’s something I’ve never been a part of. I’m so happy to be a part of this tonight and having the Fairbanks crowd come out. Being from Maui I’ve never seen this (many) people in the stands. It’s been a great time and I’ve been enjoying myself.”
The game was a great time as well. David Martin’s RBI single to score Kaden Hogan in the fourth inning gave the ‘Panners their first score of the game. Marco Pirruccello’s RBI single to score Chase Rodriguez made it 2-0 and Pirruccello’s second RBI of the night to score Dominic Hughes in the seventh gave Alaska the 3-0 final score
“This was one heck of an experience,” said Pirruccello, who finished the game 2-for-4. “To see all these fans come out was a great time.”
Martin went 2-for-3 while Hogan, Ryan Pierce, and Luke Glascoe each had one hit. Fajardo and Pindel combined to give up just five hits while Fajardo walked one as the pair put forth a dominant effort
“It was really cool,” said Martin. “Just having as many fans as we did and having them at the end of the game was awesome. I’ve never been a part of something like that.”
The season is far from over. The ‘Panners played Everett again Tuesday night in a game that ended after press time and will play them again Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with each game beginning at 6:30 p.m.. Alaska will go on the road until July 13th after that and continue to play into August.
Still, for one night (and early morning) in late June this year, every one of the Alaska Goldpanners got an experience that many can only ever dream of. It’s something each of them will carry the rest of their days on the Earth.
“It was everything it was cracked up to be,” said head coach Anthony Ferro. “It was unbelievable.”
