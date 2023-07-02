Eric Smelko

Eric Smelko found his swing during Game 5 of the tournament, hitting a solo home run against the Coquitlam Angels and collecting 3 RBIs in the 15-7 win.

Mark Lindberg photo

 Mark Lindberg

It was a must-win day for the Goldpanners at the Grand Forks International baseball tournament. The team needed a win to move on to the seminfinals of their tournament in Grand Forks.

After dominating in their first must-win game of the day against the Calgary Diamondbacks, the Goldpanners playerd their second game of the day in the quarterfinals against the Coquitlam Angels.