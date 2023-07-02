It was a must-win day for the Goldpanners at the Grand Forks International baseball tournament. The team needed a win to move on to the seminfinals of their tournament in Grand Forks.
After dominating in their first must-win game of the day against the Calgary Diamondbacks, the Goldpanners playerd their second game of the day in the quarterfinals against the Coquitlam Angels.
The Goldpanners hungered to redeem themselves after losing yesterday to the Angels in a 6-2 game.
For the third game in a row in this tournament, the Goldpanners got the advantage of being designated “home team.”
Logan Drummond started off the contest pitching for the Panners. With two outs in the first inning, Drummond kept the Angels off the scoreboard with a perfect relay throw home to nail a runner at home and keep the game scoreless.
The Panners continued to hit well and put runs on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI sacrifice fly ball from Logan Reddeman, 1-0.
But the Goldpanners’ lead would be short-lived after the Angels’ Pierce Radke smacked a two-run RBI double to make it a 2-1 game.
The lead would again be swapped in the bottom of the 2nd with a two-run double from Karl Peters, making the score Panners 3-2.
The bat of leading Goldpanners slugger Eric Smelko was hot in this game as it was earlier in the day. He hit an RBI single to give the Panners a two-run lead, 4-2.
With the two-run lead in place, the Panners called Mason Schmidt to relieve Logan Drummond with one out in the top of the 3rd.
Coquitlam’s Evan Mcrea would knock a 2-run RBI double off Schmidt moments later to tie the game, 4-4. Luck continued to fall on the side of the Angels as a hit combined with an error allowed two more runs to put the Angels up, 6-4.
But the Panners weren’t ready to pack their bats and gloves to go back to Fairbanks. Not just yet.
Karl Peters picked up his third and fourth RBIs of the game in the bottom of the third with a 2-run RBI double to tie the game back up at 6-6.
The Goldpanners got their lead back in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run from Logan Reddemann, 7-6.
The Angels wanted the win as much as the Panners did, however. In the top of the fifth, Coquitlam’s Evan Mcrea collected his third RBI of the day with an RBI triple to tie the game again, 7-7.
The Goldpanners immediately regained their lead with a homerun by Eric Smelko in the bottom of the 5th, 8-7.
Neither team scored in the 6th inning, and in the top of the 7th Mason Schmidt ceded the mound to Eddie Alfaro.
After the seventh inning stretch, the Panners stretched the lead and never relinquished it.
The Goldpanners tacked on insurance runs with an RBI sacrifice fly ball from Karl Peters in the bottom of the 7th, 9-7. Following up Peters’ hit, Eric Smelko hit an RBI single, 10-7. The RBI singles continued to rack up when Donovan Ratfield hit another one making it 11-7 Panners.
Koby Williams opened up the bottom of the 8th with an off-the-wall triple and then was scored off an RBI sacrifice fly ball from Evan Scalley right after, 12-7.
Karl Peters ended the game with a walk-off three-run home run to end the game 15-7 in run-rule fashion and send the Panners to the semifinals.
The first semifinal game is tomorrow at 8 a.m. AKST and the game can be heard on Panner Vision.