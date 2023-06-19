Goldpanners

Mark Lindberg photo

Logan Wimberly steals second during the fifth inning of Game One Sunday at Growden Memorial Park.

 Mark Lindberg photo

After heavy rain postponed Saturday night’s game, the Goldpanners and Kingsmen played a Sunday doubleheader with two 7-inning games. The Goldpanners were up 2-0 in the series and were eyeing a sweep.

In Game One of the doubleheader, the Kingsmen jumped on the scoreboard first as they did Friday night after an errant throwdown let Camden Troyer reach third. An RBI single from Bryce Frederick gave the 1-0 lead to the Kingsmen.