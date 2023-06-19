After heavy rain postponed Saturday night’s game, the Goldpanners and Kingsmen played a Sunday doubleheader with two 7-inning games. The Goldpanners were up 2-0 in the series and were eyeing a sweep.
In Game One of the doubleheader, the Kingsmen jumped on the scoreboard first as they did Friday night after an errant throwdown let Camden Troyer reach third. An RBI single from Bryce Frederick gave the 1-0 lead to the Kingsmen.
The Goldpanners answered quickly in a two-out rally after Karl Peters and Ty Barrango got on base and Tyler Stone delivered a 2 RBI single to give the lead back to the Panners 2-1.
Parker Smith for the Goldpanners started the game. Mason Schmidt came to the mound in the top of the second to relieve Smith. Schmidt would start his outing strong with a strikeout and an excellent diving defensive play from Eddie Alfaro to cap off the inning.
In the bottom of the second inning with runners on first and second, Karl Peters helped the Goldpanners with an RBI double to add more insurance runs on the board making it a 3-1 game.
In the third inning a two-run home run off the bat of Darrien Whitaker made it a take-all 3-3 game. In the bottom of the third, with bases loaded, Eddie Alfaro hit a ground ball that cleared the bases and made the score 6-3. Alex Garcia added then hit an RBI ground out to make the score 7-3.
Mason Schmidt let up a few walks and hits which led to another pitching change. Andrew Troppmann next pitched during the 3rd inning. The Kingsmen kept fighting. In the top of the fifth, an RBI flyout from Camden Troyer kept the game closer, 7-4. In the bottom of the 5th an RBI single from Logan Wimberly put the Panners back up by 4 with an, 8-4 score.
A late rally by the Kingsmen scored two more runs. Reliever David Rudd-Grow came into the game in the top of the seventh to preserve a win, 8-6.