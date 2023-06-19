The Goldpanners get the sweep in walk-off fashion, 5-2, against the visiting Kingsmen.
Cole Phillip started on the mound for the Goldpanners in Game Two. After a quick first inning of work, Phillip gave up a lead-off triple to Camden Troyer in the top of the second inning. Then Mikah Conner would hit an RBI ground out to give the Kingsmen the 1-0 lead in the second.
After giving up one run Phillip settled into a nice rhythm and continued to work through four complete innings, handing out five total strikeouts and keeping the game close, 1-0. Even though the Goldpanners would get some runners on base, it did not translate to any runs through four innings. Ryan Kittredge would come in to pitch in the top of the fifth inning in an attempt to keep the Goldpanners in the game.
The Panners would finally break their scoreless drought in the bottom of the 6th as Tyler Stone would reach first on an error that would score Robert Mattei from third to tie the game 1-1.
With both teams remaining quiet through the seventh inning the Goldpanners found themselves in extra innings for the third time this season. The Kingsmen would score their pinch runner Matthew Gross in the top of the eighth off a passed ball giving them back the lead, 2-1.
The Goldpanners would not go down quietly in this game as Karl Peters stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 8th and delivered an RBI double to tie the game 2-2. Pinch hitter Logan Wimberly smacked a three-run homerun to end the game in the bottom of the 8th, 5-2.
The Goldpanners end the weekend with a sweep of the Kingsmen and their first walk-off of the season. The win goes to pitcher Cole Philip and the save goes to Ryan Kittredge who had seven strikeouts of his own on the day.
The Goldpanners have one day off and return to play Tuesday for one game before the iconic Midnight Sun Game with the first pitch at 10 p.m.