The Goldpanners get the sweep in walk-off fashion, 5-2, against the visiting Kingsmen.

Cole Phillip started on the mound for the Goldpanners in Game Two. After a quick first inning of work, Phillip gave up a lead-off triple to Camden Troyer in the top of the second inning. Then Mikah Conner would hit an RBI ground out to give the Kingsmen the 1-0 lead in the second.