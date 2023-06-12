In the final game of the six-game series versus the San Diego Waves, the Goldpanners fell short a second time in extra innings, losing 5-4 on Monday evening.
The Goldpanners turned to their bullpen to continue their dominance with starting pitcher Cole Philip. Philip breezed through the first inning only allowing one hit and two strikeouts by throwing the Waves batters off with a fastball that topped 88 miles per hour. A classic pitcher’s battle began to form during the game as the Waves starting pitcher Riley O’Sullivan held the Goldpanners to just two hits through three innings.
The Waves would bring the bats to life first in the top of the 4th with a lead-off double from Joe Kolbeck. Then Max Mendoza nailed an RBI ground out to bring Kolbeck across the plate to give the Waves the 1-0 lead.
After Philip worked through 5 innings and allowed only two hits while handing out four strikeouts, the Goldpanners would bring in Raymond Padilla to try and keep the game close. Padilla allowed one hit in one inning of work. With the Goldpanners still scoreless through six innings, pitcher Ryan Lachemann was brought in to work the 7th inning to try and keep the Panners alive. With yet another pitching change after one inning, the Goldpanners brought in Ryan Kittredge in the top of the 8th.
After being held to only 4 hits through 7 innings, the Goldpanners rallied after a single by pinch-hitter Donovan Ratfield who then stole second base to get into scoring position. Another single by Jackson Frankovich would score Ratfield to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 8th. With another pitching change in the top of the 9th, Mason Schmidt was brought in to close the game out as the Panners tried for a walk-off score.
Even after Schmidt kept the Waves off the board in the top of the 9th, the Goldpanners bats were silent through the bottom of the 9th and had to go to extra innings as they also had Saturday evening.
With international tiebreaker rules in effect that allows both teams to place a runner on second base to start the inning. In the top of the 10th Waves pinch runner Micheal Mira, scored after a single from Mitchell Baker to make the score 2-1. An untimely hit in right field by Colby Rafail would also lead to a 2-run triple to make the score 4-1. Finally, a single by Joe Kolbeck would bring Rafail home to give the Waves a lead of 5-1.
Eric Smelko singled to start off the bottom of the 10th, as did Logan Reddeman, who hit a double that scored pinch-runner Donovan Ratfield, to make the score 5-2. Jackson Frankovich would come up and hit a 2-RBI double off the wall to make the game close again with the score of 5-4. Even with runners on first and second base, a pop-out from Tyler Stone would end the game in the bottom of the 10th with a score of 5-4.
You can see the Goldpanners play again starting June 15 with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. in a new four-game series versus Kingsmen baseball at Growden memorial park.
Tessa Lindberg is a college student attending Trinidad State.