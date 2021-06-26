Earlier this week, Alaska Goldpanners head coach Anthony Ferro said he wanted to see improvement from the offense moving forward.
The team showed on Thursday that they heard him loud and clear.
The ‘Panners had 16 hits as a team with eight players registering hits and give registering multiple hits on Thursday. The offensive explosion led to a convincing 18-3 victory over the Everett Merchants at Growden Park in eight innings. It was Alaska’s fifth win in a row and seventh in their past eight games as they now hold a record of 12-5.
After picking up consecutive 3-0 victories, the Goldpanners have scored eight, seven, and now 18 runs in the past three games. After issues with strikeouts for much of the year, the bats seem to be coming alive.
“We’re finally starting to swing at our pitches and not chase as much,” said shortstop Travis Warinner. “We’re finally just getting comfortable with one another and working as a team.”
That team effort was clear Thursday. Warinner went 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and three runs including a two-run homer. Garrett Cooper led the team in terms of hits as he went 5-for-5 with two RBI’s and one run, but it was Marco Pirruccello who came up big for the second day in a row with a 2-for-4 effort with one run and five RBI’s. Pirruccello’s run and four of his RBI’s came on a grand slam home run.
Everyone contributed. Ryan Pierce went 2-for-5 with two runs, Luke Glascoe went 1-for-3 with three runs and one RBI, David Martin was 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and two runs, and Dominic Hughes was 1-for-3 with three runs and two RBI’s. Chase Rodriguez and Rees Kent were the lone batters who failed to record a hit, and it should be noted that Kent still had two runs stemming from two walks while Rodriguez only registered one at-bat.
Starting pitcher Ian Torpey struck out four batters in three innings.
The big difference was the second inning when the Goldpanners scored eight runs to give them a 9-0 lead. They also scored four in the fourth and scored at least one run in six of the seven innings they recorded an at-bat. The game was called in the middle of the eighth due to Everett no longer having enough pitchers to use and the one sided score.
The two teams faced off one last time Friday night in a game that ended after press time. Alaska will now have two days off before heading off for a nine-game road trip beginning in Seattle Monday at 5:30 p.m. The ‘Panners’ next home game will be on July 13.
