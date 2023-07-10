After improving to a 14-3 record at home and taking a 2-0 series lead against the Blackfins on Saturday night, the Goldpanners aimed to take the series sweep on Sunday.
Daniel Sotelo started for the Goldpanners and had a seamless first inning with two strikeouts. The Goldpanners scored the first run of the day off an RBI double from Karl Peters in the bottom of the third. The Blackfins answered back 1-1 in the top of the fourth after scoring after an errant throwdown.
Alex Garcia got the bats going in the fourth with an RBI double. Ty Barrango stepped up next and rocked a two-run RBI double, bringing the score to 4-1. Logan Reddemann had an RBI ground out to cap the inning off putting the Panners up 5-1.
After Daniel Sotelo went a little more than five innings, he would be done for the day. Nate Ewing would take the mound. Later in the 6th inning, Jason Franzel hit an RBI single for the Blackfins to make it, 5-2.
The Goldpanners would regain their 4 run lead after an RBI single from Logan Reddemann, 6-2.
Jason Franzel continued to be the main offensive hero for the Blackfins as he hit a two-run double in the top of the eighth closing the gap to 6-4. The Blackfins tied the game in the top of the ninth with a two-run home run from Ryan Jeffries.
The Goldpanners shook off the Seattle bid for a win. Donovan Ratfield blasted a two-run home run to give the Panners the 8-6 win and Seattle a long trip back to Washington. The Goldpanners won the Seattle series 3-0 and now take on the California Halos in a five-game series, starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
