Cole Philips

Cole Philip started on the mound for Game 4 of the tournament for the Goldpanners and threw four complete innings in the Panner win over the Calgary Diamondbacks, 15-5.

Day four of the Grand Forks International baseball tournament got underway with the Goldpanners in a must-win position after losing Friday’s game and posting a losing 1-2 record.

The Panners were the home team for the second game in a row.