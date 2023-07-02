Day four of the Grand Forks International baseball tournament got underway with the Goldpanners in a must-win position after losing Friday’s game and posting a losing 1-2 record.
Cole Philip started on the mound for the Goldpanners. The Panners were the home team for the second game in a row.
Cole Bauml of the Diamondbacks smacked a two-run homerun to open.
The Panners’ deficit continued to grow. Andrew Malone hit an RBI double to rack up a 3-0 score in the top of the first.
The Goldpanners were undaunted and started a two-out rally in the bottom of the first. Jackson Frankovich kicked things off by scoring a run off a Calgary error, 3-1. Then Koby Williams continued his impressive hitting with an RBI single, 3-2.
Philip of the Alaskans settled in on the mound and put a zero on the scoreboard for the Diamondbacks in the top of the second.
The Panner bats stayed hot in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Karl Peters to tie the game, 3-3.
The Goldpanners took their first lead of the game off the bat of Donovan Ratfield with an RBI single, 4-3.
The bottom of the third also went the Panners’ way.
Karl Peters scored another run on a fielder’s choice and an error by the Calgary third baseman, bringing the score to 5-3. Eric Smelko followed this up with another RBI single to give the Goldpanners a three-run lead, 6-3.
The Diamondbacks did not stay quiet in the top of the fourth. Marcus Strother hit a solo home run, the second of the day for Calgary, narrowing the score to 6-4. Kolten Wong continued to cut the Panner lead with an RBI groundout, 6-5.
The offensive battle continued as the Goldpanners again responded in the bottom of the fourth. Koby Williams smacked an RBI single to start the run parade, 7-5. Then Evan Scalley hit a two-run RBI double, extending the lead back to the Panners, 9-5. Eric Smelko added yet another run with an RBI single, 10-5.
The Goldpanners brought in Ryan Kittredge to pitch the top of the fifth after Cole Philip completed four innings.
The bats stayed hot for the Goldpanners. Donovan Ratfield hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth, 11-5. Evan Scalley chipped in another two-run RBI single, 13-5.
The bottom of the sixth just kept getting better for the Panners. Eddie Alfaro came into the game to pinch-hit and blasted a two-run home run, putting the Panners up 10 runs, 15-5.
Ryan Kittredge of the Alaskans closed out this game and got the win in the seven inning contest with a 15-5 run-rule win The win against the Calgary Diamondbacks kept the Goldpanners alive to play in the semifinals’ second game of the day on Saturday.