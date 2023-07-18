Mascot

Happy Boy marched with team members of the Goldpanners in Saturday's Golden Days Parade, delighting children along the way. Gosia Nuwer photo

 Gosia Nuwer

After marching in Saturday’s Golden Hearts parade and getting a five-game sweep against the Halos, the Goldpanners looked to start a new four-game series and keep the nine-game win streak going against the Pro-Am All-Stars from California. At press time the score was 8-2 in favor of the All-Stars in the bottom of the 8th.

Lefty Drummond started on the mound and the All-Stars struck first against him in the bottom of the 2nd with an RBI single from Andy Vega, 1-0. The next batter Connor Bane did the same thing with another RBI single putting the All-Stars up 2-0.