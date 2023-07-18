After marching in Saturday’s Golden Hearts parade and getting a five-game sweep against the Halos, the Goldpanners looked to start a new four-game series and keep the nine-game win streak going against the Pro-Am All-Stars from California. At press time the score was 8-2 in favor of the All-Stars in the bottom of the 8th.
Lefty Drummond started on the mound and the All-Stars struck first against him in the bottom of the 2nd with an RBI single from Andy Vega, 1-0. The next batter Connor Bane did the same thing with another RBI single putting the All-Stars up 2-0.
The Panners came storming back in the bottom of the third with consecutive RBI singles from Eric Smelko and Donovan Ratfield to tie the game up at 2-2.
Logan Drummond left the mound for the day after going three complete innings with six strikeouts. Andrew Troppmann relieved Drummond in the top of the fourth inning.
The game continued to volley back and forth this time in favor of the All-Stars. In the top of the fifth, Aaron Torres hit a well-timed two-run RBI single to put the All-Stars back up by 2, 4-2. Brodie Romero tacked on another run for the All-Stars in the top of the seventh with an RBI double, 5-2.
After this last run was given up, Andrew Troppmann would be done after going 2 complete innings with five strikeouts. Newcomer Logan Groff pitched in the top of the seventh.
The Pro-Am All-Stars scored two more runs on a single from Alexander Olvera, making the score 7-2 for the All-Stars.
Logan Groff pitched one inning and Alex Garcia relieved him in the top of the eighth. Another run would score as a walk was dealt to Brody Romero with the bases full, making it 8-2 in the top of the 8th.
This story will be updated online tonight and in print for Wednesday’s News-Miner.