Double

Mark Linberg photo

The Kingsmen jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first including 2 on this double by Jack Killelea.

 Mark Linberg photo

The Goldpanners staged a late comeback to win at home Friday with a score of 9-5.

Pitcher Keaton Chase for the Goldpanners got the first call to the mound, and after allowing a few first-inning singles, the Kingsmen were able to strike first Friday evening.