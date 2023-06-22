Just like magic, the sun popped out from behind the clouds to bathe Growden Memorial Park for the start of the W.G and Eddie Stroecker Midnight Sun Baseball Game.
Following an afternoon shower and mostly cloudy skies during pregame ceremonies, the golden orb that provides almost 24 hours of sunshine in the Interior made its appearance just before the 10 p.m. start of the most unique baseball game in the world.
Not only was the game between the visiting Michigan Monarchs and the host Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks unique with its 10 p.m. start, it lasted until 12:52 a.m. and was played without the benefit of artificial lights.
In the end, the Goldpanners sent a standing room only crowd home happy as they posted a 5-1 victory on a beautiful night for baseball.
In addition to the baseball there were plenty of other activities during the festive evening.
The Goldpanners honored several groups prior to the game, including the 2023 Alaska Nanooks NCAA champion rifle team with coach Will Anti throwing out the first pitch, the singing of the national anthem by Jenn Oden and a military flyover by a squadron from Eielson Air Force Base, the Running of the Bases for children age 12 and under after the fourth inning and the singing of the Alaska Flag Song by the Sweet Adelines after the sixth inning, just shortly after the clock reached midnight.
And finally, the Panner mascot performed it’s antics during the seventh inning stretch as the crowd pitched in by playing their kazoos and sang along to the song.
The Monarchs struck first blood in the first inning when Jake Drusselhouse walked, stole second and third and scored on a groundout.
Michigan starter Robert Klann retired the first nine batters he faced, but the Panners bats came alive in the fourth inning and the home team scored twice to take a 2-1 lead.
North Pole’s Alex Garcia started the rally by drawing a walk. After moving to third on an errant pickoff throw, Garcia scored on a double by Logan Reddemann. Logan Drummond followed with another double to plate Reddemann.
The Panners tacked on three runs in the sixth when Tyler Stone had a run-scoring fielders choice and Eric Smelko and Ty Barrango drew bases loaded walks.
Left-hander Daniel Sotelo earned the win for the Panners in relief of starter Keaton Chase. Klann suffered the loss.