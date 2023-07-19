Cole Philip

 News-Miner file photo by Mark Lindberg

After a game one loss against the Pro-Am All-Stars Monday, the Goldpanners looked to bounce back in Tuesday's game two of the four-game series.

Cole Philip got the start for the Goldpanners and was looking to get revenge. The Goldpanners got off to a smoking start tonight after Donovan Ratfield drew an RBI hit-by-pitch with bases loaded in the bottom in the first, 1-0. Logan Drummond followed Ratfield’s at bat with an RBI walk, 2-0. The runs kept stacking up as the visitor mistakes helped the Panners build a lead.