After a game one loss against the Pro-Am All-Stars Monday, the Goldpanners looked to bounce back in Tuesday's game two of the four-game series.
Cole Philip got the start for the Goldpanners and was looking to get revenge. The Goldpanners got off to a smoking start tonight after Donovan Ratfield drew an RBI hit-by-pitch with bases loaded in the bottom in the first, 1-0. Logan Drummond followed Ratfield’s at bat with an RBI walk, 2-0. The runs kept stacking up as the visitor mistakes helped the Panners build a lead.
A key blow came from Panner Koby Williams who did his job with a 2-run RBI single, 4-0.
Even with the early four-run lead, the All-Stars kept putting in work as Andy Vega hit an RBI single in the top of the second, 4-1. The Goldpanners wanted their four-run lead back and Tyler Richardson would give them that with a solo home run to open up the bottom of the second, 5-1.
The Goldpanners continued to flip the script from last night as they tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. First, they scored on an RBI single from Logan Drummond, 6-1, then from Logan Reddemann who would hit a two-run RBI single to elevate the score to 8-1.
In the top of the sixth, the All-Stars would add on another run after Steven Murray dashed home on a wild pitch, 8-2. The Goldpanners still didn’t let this phase them. In the bottom of the sixth, Logan Drummond stayed hot with an RBI double, 9-2. Eric Smelko also put in work with an RBI single putting the Panners up by eight runs, 10-2.
The runs continued to pile up in the bottom of the seventh starting with an RBI single from Koby Williams, 11-2. Donovan Ratfield then took home on a wild pitch, 12-2, followed by Cade Liefer drawing an RBI walk, 13-2. Alex Garcia also stepped up and hit an RBI fielder’s choice, 14-2. Logan Reddemann then scurried home making it 15-2 and putting the Panners up big.
Holding the All-Stars to yet another scoreless inning the Goldpanners took advantage and added two more runs in the bottom of the 8th. First, Evan Scalley easily ran home on a wild pitch, putting the home team up, 16-2. Finally, Donovan Ratfield sent a no-doubter home run over the left field, giving the Panners the lead 17-2.
The Goldpanners get the 17-2 win thanks to great pitching and an explosive offense. You can see game three of the series tonight at Growden Field starting at 6:30 p.m.