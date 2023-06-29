After securing a game one victory in the Grand Forks tournament, the Panners took on the Everett Merchants on Wednesday afternoon for the second game of the tournament. A win from this game would keep either the Panners or the Merchants in the winner’s bracket with a 2-0 record.
In their first game the Panners were the home team but, after a coin toss, the Panners were designated as visitors for the second game.
Despite getting players on base in the top of the first inning, the Panners could not bring them across home plate to score. Keaton Chase had the start for the second game but the Merchants were able to jump on the scoreboard early.
Aaron Barber for the Merchants hit an RBI single to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the first, and then Kai Alberghini hit a two-run RBI double to give Everett a 3-0 lead.
The offense was quiet early in the game for the Goldpanners. The Merchants were able to tack another run on the board in the bottom of the second with another RBI single from Aaron Barber, making the score 4-0.
In the top of the third inning, the Goldpanners finally responded with a home run off the bat of Jackson Frankovich to make the score 4-1. With two outs in the bottom of the third, the Goldpanners made a pitching change, bringing Andrew Troppmann to the mound.
After some excellent pitching from Troppmann to keep the score close, the Panners would finally do some scoring themselves. In the top of the fifth Karl Peters delivered a two-run home run to make the game 4-3, in favor of the Merchants.
In the bottom of the fifth, Daniel Sotelo would come to the mound to relieve Troppmann. Despite this change, Aaron Barber continued to be a clutch player for the Merchants in the bottom of the 5th and contributed another RBI single, 5-3. A wild pitch from Sotelo scored Zaia Ackulus from third, 6-3, Merchants favor.
The Merchants continued to find a way to score in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double from Cade Westerlund, his first hit of the day making the score 7-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Panners would make more noise after Jackson Frankovich touched home on a wild pitch, 7-4. Koby Williams continued to make an impact with a two-run RBI single making it a one-run game, 7-6. Then, in the bottom of the 7th inning, David Rudd-Grow relieved Sotelo.
Another pitching change for the Alaskans would be made after one batter in the bottom of the eighth with Eddie Alfaro moving from second base to the mound.
The Panners rallied in the top of the 9th but fell short, losing 7-6
The Grand Forks tournament continues Friday afternoon at 1 p.m, pitting the Panners versus the Coquitlam Angels.