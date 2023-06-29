Carl Peters

Mark Lindberg

Carl Peters’ bat has really come alive the last couple games, including a two-run homer in Wednesday’s losing effort. Shown here is Peters during play at Growden on Thursday.

 

After securing a game one victory in the Grand Forks tournament, the Panners took on the Everett Merchants on Wednesday afternoon for the second game of the tournament. A win from this game would keep either the Panners or the Merchants in the winner’s bracket with a 2-0 record.

In their first game the Panners were the home team but, after a coin toss, the Panners were designated as visitors for the second game.