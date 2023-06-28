After 15 straight games at home, the Goldpanners headed to Canada for the Grand Forks Tournament in British Columbia. Their first match-up was against the Burnaby Bulldogs from British Columbia.

Logan Drummond started on the mound for the Goldpanners who are looking for a comeback win today after only their third loss of the season on Saturday afternoon. Drummond had a strong top of the first inning beginning with 2 strikeouts.