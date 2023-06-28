After 15 straight games at home, the Goldpanners headed to Canada for the Grand Forks Tournament in British Columbia. Their first match-up was against the Burnaby Bulldogs from British Columbia.
Logan Drummond started on the mound for the Goldpanners who are looking for a comeback win today after only their third loss of the season on Saturday afternoon. Drummond had a strong top of the first inning beginning with 2 strikeouts.
The Goldpanners were able to back up their pitcher early as well with an RBI double from Logan Reddeman in the bottom of the 1st, putting 1-0 on the scoreboard. Donovan Ratfield also contributed early with an RBI sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Then newcomer to the team, Koby Williams, made a good first impression with another RBI sacrifice fly to give the Panners an early lead of 3-0.
The Bulldogs began to scrape their way back with an RBI double from Daniel Simmonds to put the Bulldogs on the board in the top of the 2nd, 3-1. The Goldpanners then made a pitching change amidst the 2nd inning to bring in Andrew Troppmann who quickly got out of the inning after the run was allowed. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Logan Drummond would draw an RBI hit-by-pitch with the bases were loaded and put the Panners back up by 3 runs, 4-1.
The Goldpanners continued to add to the board with another RBI sacrifice fly from Karl Peters in the bottom of the 3rd, 5-1. Immediately following the hit from Peters in a 2-out rally Jackson Frankovich hit an RBI single making it 6-1. With the addition of those insurance runs, Mason Schmidt came on at the top of the 4th to try and protect the Panner lead.
After a successful top of the 4th inning, Cole Philip took over for the 5th inning. The 6th inning was pitched by Ryan Kittredge who got an impressive 3-strikeout inning.
The bottom of the 6th started hot for the Goldpanners as well with an RBI double from Donovan Ratfield, 7-1. Then Koby Willimas would get his first hit as a Panner, rocking a 2-run RBI double that put the Panners way out in front, 9-1. Burnaby pitcher Jared Alleman was then called on a balk which scored Williams from third, 10-1.
Ryan Lachemann would come in last for the Goldpanners in the top of the 7th and closed out the win in run-rule fashion, 10-1. The Goldpanners play again tomorrow at approximately 3 p.m. Alaska time for their second game of the tournament.