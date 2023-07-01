Happyboy

Mark Lindberg

Happy Boy the mascot not quite so happy as Panners lose 6-2.

The Goldpanners stand at 1-2 in the Grand Forks Internation tournaments after a 6-2 loss to the Coquitlam Angels from Vancouver, Canada.

The Goldpanners had Parker Smith on the mound to start the game after winning the coin toss and electing to be the home team. Smith had a successful top of the first inning and allowed no runs to score. The Panners would strike first in the bottom of the 1st inning after Logan Reddeman scored on a pass ball, 1-0.