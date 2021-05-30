The Mid Alaska Conference Regional Championship game between Monroe Catholic and North Pole had been anticipated for some time. After North Pole bullied the Rams early in the season, Monroe blanked the Patriots just two weeks ago. Saturday’s final at Growden Park was meant to determine which team would reign as conference champs.
By the time the seventh inning came to an end, that team was North Pole.
The Patriots scored five runs in the second inning and their pitching did their part the rest of the way as North Pole won the 2021 MAC title with a 6-4 victory over Monroe Saturday afternoon at Growden. As the top two teams in the conference, both will advance to the DII State Tournament this week in Anchorage.
It was a game that featured solid performers all around. Alex Garcia struck out 11 batters in 5.2 innings of work for North Pole while Shaun Conwell struck out eight in a complete game. Offensively, Logan Fischer (2-for-4, one run, one RBI), Noah Perkins (2-for-3, one run, one RBI), and Conner Lanser (2-for-3, one run, one RBI) led the Patriots. Monroe was led by Aden Sadler (2-for-4, one run, one RBI) and Tommy Bast (2-for-3).
Monroe got on the board first after Miles Fowler’s RBI bunt scored Sadler in the bottom of the first. Two at-bats later, Conwell reached first on a dropped third strike which allowed Fowler to score and make it a 2-0 ball game.
In the top of the second, North Pole struck back. Lanser’s RBI single scored Josh Dutra before Colin Drumhiller reached first on an error allowing Perkins to score and tie the game up. Fischer followed that up with an RBI single to score Lanser to give the Patriots the lead. Two at-bats later, with two outs, Ethan Clifford managed to reach first safely on an error allowing Drumhiller and Fischer to score and make it a 5-2 ball game.
In the bottom of the third, Conwell managed to reach first on an error and scored Gabe Angaiak to pull the Rams back within two runs. Monroe continued to claw back in the bottom of the fourth when Sadler reached first on an error that scored Jonathan Swank to pull the team within one run of the Patriots.
In the top of the fifth, North Pole managed to give themselves a little more breathing room when Perkins’ RBI single managed to score Jake Dawley and extend the Pats’ lead to 6-4. It could’ve been much worse for Monroe as North Pole loaded the bases after that, but Conwell managed to collect the strikeout and get the Rams to the bottom of the fifth.
The Pats lead nearly dropped to one in the bottom of the sixth. Bast attempted to steal home from third but was tossed out by the catcher Dutra. Sadler then popped out to end the sixth.
After North Pole couldn’t add another run in the top of the seventh, the Rams needed two runs to tie the game and force extra innings or pick up the walk-off win. The end was as exciting as the rest of the game as Monroe managed to get runners on second and third with just one out. However, a ground out and a pop out ended the game and gave North Pole the MAC title.
