North Pole vs. Monroe Catholic

Photo by Monica Clifford

The North Pole Patriots beat the Monroe Catholic Rams 6-1 on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

 Photo by Monica Clifford

The North Pole Patriots struck first with a run in the first inning on an RBI by Ethan Clifford on Saturday, proceeding to defeat the Monroe Catholic Rams 6-1. Langer hurled a complete game and knocked in a run with a hit to help his own cause. North Pole’s defense played an errorless game.

Southpaw pitcher Simeon Langer held the Rams to three hits and a single run tallied in the third inning. He struck out nine in seven innings.