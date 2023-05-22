The North Pole Patriots struck first with a run in the first inning on an RBI by Ethan Clifford on Saturday, proceeding to defeat the Monroe Catholic Rams 6-1. Langer hurled a complete game and knocked in a run with a hit to help his own cause. North Pole’s defense played an errorless game.
Southpaw pitcher Simeon Langer held the Rams to three hits and a single run tallied in the third inning. He struck out nine in seven innings.
“Simeon was a model of efficiency on the mound averaging 12 pitches an inning,” Coach Stewart Langer said.
Logan Fischer and Clifford collected multiple hits for North Pole.
Jonathan Swank pitched for the Monroe Catholic Varsity Rams. He allowed eight hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out three.
North Pole’s next game is tomorrow night against Delta. North Pole and Monroe Catholic will square off for the Conference Championship this coming weekend.
“I’m super proud of these young men,” Coach Langer said. “They have started playing The best ball of the season. It couldn’t come at a better time. With regionals this week we are looking forward to a great finale to our local season before state.”