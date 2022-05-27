Even when things weren’t going right —or especially when things weren’t going right — Patriots baseball coach Jim Fischer had his eye on this weekend.
Among the things that were less than ideal for him and the other coaches in the Interior this spring were the late snowmelt; extended indoor workouts; slushy field conditions when games finally began; a limited opportunity to use in-game situations to see how players would respond; and ... Well, isn’t that list exhaustive enough? And then there’s rebuilding rosters in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the classes of ’20 and ’21 lost games, the classes of ’22 and ’23 lost players. The disruptions in development of athletes is noticeable across every roster in every sport at every level.
But Friday was different.
With an eye on advancing to the Division II state championship next week at Wasilla High, North Pole put up five runs in both the first and second innings en route to a 16-2 win over Delta. “We were really good with the bats today,” said Fischer, whose team came through with 16 hits in 32 at-bats. “We are hitting the ball big time, we’re healthy -- at 100% -- and the pitching’s good. So overall we’re where we want to be.”
Connor Lanser’s 3-for-3 outing with two RBI and four runs led the Patriots at the plate, while Ethan Clifford, Aiden Graetzch and Ryan Martinez added two RBI each. Ethan Frollo allowed just one hit while striking out five over three innings before giving way to Dawson Freeman (one earned run on three walks and a strike out) and Jake Dawley (no hits and one walk) threw an inning each in relief.
Delta, with just two seniors and one junior in their incredibly young lineup that looked more suited for the annual Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania than varsity high school competition, will play Hutchison this afternoon in the consolation bracket.
Wyatt Hollembaek, one of the 16 underclassmen on the roster, laced a triple just inside first pace and all the way to the fence for the Huskies’ lone hit.
Patrick Attugana went the distance on the mound for Delta.
Also advancing to today’s Mid-Alaska Conference championship game and securing a bid to the state tournament were the Monroe Catholic Rams, knocking off Hutchison 12-2.
Miles Fowler was 2-for2 with four RBI including a bases-loaded, inside-the-park home run that broke open the game in the fifth inning. Monroe scored the four runs it needed to end the game in the sixth with Gabriel Angaiak scoring on an error; Fowler driving Josh Swank in with a double; Fowler scoring on a passed ball; and Swank scoring on a wild pitch.
Swank earned the victory on the mound, spreading two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out six. Cooper Irinaga had a solid outing for the Hawks, giving up two runs on one hit and striking out four in three innings of work.
WASILLA 12, LATHROP 1: The host Warriors scored four runs in the second and seven in the third to knock off the Malemutes 12-1 in the opening round of the Railbelt Conference tournament. Evan Dalhen threw a complete-game five innings for Wasilla,
allowing no hits and one run on four walks while striking out four. Hunter Clements scored the Malemutes’ lone run.
COLONY 4, WEST VALLEY 3 (8 inn.): Drake Gallagher singled with two on and one out in the bottom of the eighth to give the Knights a walkoff win.
The Wolf Pack scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning as Fin Ludwig, Chris Michel and Grant Swarthout drove in runs. Ludwig also went 6⅓ innings for West Valley, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out five.
The third charged run crossed the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning off reliever Olav Moeller, when N Wilson scored on a wild pitch on an 0-3 count. West Valley and Lathrop will play the conference consolation game at 4 p.m. in Wasilla.