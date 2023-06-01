Day one of the 2023 Alaska DII High School Baseball Championships on Thursday saw two local schools compete, with one moving to the second round and the other to the consolation bracket.
North Pole High School’s strong pitching and hot batting kept their baseball state championship hopes alive after defeating Houston 13-3 Thursday afternoon.
“Our mindset was that we wanted to set the tone early,” Head Coach Stewart Langley said. “But, it took our bats a little while to get going.”
Langley said it took until the third inning for the batters to find their groove.
“Part of the process for the boys (was) ... they just got to fit in and get used to the pitches they were facing,” Langley said. “Once they settled in and relaxed, they did a really great job.”
Though it took a while for the batting to kick in, North Pole’s pitching helped them control the flow of the game all throughout.
“Logan Fischer was on the mound and really did a great job starting out the game,” Langley said.
The pitchers recorded no errors and allowed no walks in the victory.
The pitching squad’s consistent play wasn’t the only positive they came out with, though.
“From a pitching standpoint, we still have all of our pitchers … We have a really good thing going on at the plate,” Langley said.
He said the rotation, featuring Jake Dawley, Logan Fischer and Connor Lanser, can all still play either Friday or Saturday’s matchups.
North Pole’s squad is feeling good going into their next game after the win.
“It’s gonna be a battle tomorrow, but I think the boys are ready,” Langley said.
Up next, the Patriots will play either Palmer or Soldotna on Friday at 6 p.m.
Earlier on Thursday, Monroe Catholic also played its first round matchup. The team lost 9-6 to Kenai Central High School in extra innings.
“It was an overall sloppy game,” Head Coach Joseph Chernich said. “We battled, tied it in the bottom of the seventh, had the chance to win but it went to extra innings and we once again had a heartbreaker in the eighth inning … (we) just got to play cleaner baseball.”
This is the second game in a row Monroe Catholic has lost in extra innings.
Despite not winning the championship, Monroe Catholic’s team looks to end on a good note with the consolation matchups.
“It’s been a successful season and we can still end with a win,” Chernich said. “Our goal is always to get to play on Saturday”
Monroe Catholic will be facing off against Petersburg High School Friday at 10 a.m. in their first consolation match. All games will still be hosted at Wasilla High School Field.