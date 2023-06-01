North Pole pitchers

Photos courtesy of Josh and Monica/Clifford/Composite by Dylan Ortuno

The three starting pitchers for the North Pole Patriots baseball team (left to right): Logan Fischer, Connor Lanser, and Simeon Langer.

 (Photos courtesy of Josh and Monica Clifford/Composite by Dylan Ortuno)

Day one of the 2023 Alaska DII High School Baseball Championships on Thursday saw two local schools compete, with one moving to the second round and the other to the consolation bracket.

North Pole High School’s strong pitching and hot batting kept their baseball state championship hopes alive after defeating Houston 13-3 Thursday afternoon.