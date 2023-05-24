North Pole Patriots logo

Logan Fischer's four hits propelled the North Pole Patriots to a resounding 30-3 victory over the Delta Huskies on Tuesday, while he also turned in a dominant performance as winning pitcher. Fischer's offensive prowess was on full display as he recorded a double in the second inning, followed by two separate singles in the third inning, and another single in the fifth.

The Patriots wasted no time igniting their offense. Ethan Clifford belted a triple on the very first pitch of the at-bat in the first inning, driving in a run and setting the stage for a blowout.