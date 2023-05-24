Logan Fischer's four hits propelled the North Pole Patriots to a resounding 30-3 victory over the Delta Huskies on Tuesday, while he also turned in a dominant performance as winning pitcher. Fischer's offensive prowess was on full display as he recorded a double in the second inning, followed by two separate singles in the third inning, and another single in the fifth.
The Patriots wasted no time igniting their offense. Ethan Clifford belted a triple on the very first pitch of the at-bat in the first inning, driving in a run and setting the stage for a blowout.
The third inning proved a hit parade. North Pole solidified their victory, erupting with an 18 runs. The offensive onslaught was fueled by Fischer, Clifford, Jake Dawley, Caleb Korhonen, and Evan Brown, who all delivered singles.
Delta miscues were costly. Ryan Martinez, Dawson Freeman, Pavel Kostov, and Kenai Borgen drew walks, Conner Lanser, Kostov, Brown, and Martinez reached base on Huskies' errors on balls. Clifford hit a double in the inning. Martinez, Lanser, Clifford, Kostov, Brown, and Martinez all contributed RBIs during the third inning.
Pats pitcher Fischer delivered an impressive performance on the mound. The right-hander pitched for three innings, allowing only three runs on two hits while striking out five.
Jorge Pagan provided some bright spots for the Delta Varsity Huskies, going 2-for-3 at the plate, leading his team in hits.
Tanner Brant took the pitcher's mound for the Delta Huskies, but struggled against the formidable Patriots lineup. The right-hander conceded eight hits and 18 runs over two and a third innings, managing two strikeouts. Gabe Haas, Dawson Somers, and Noah Douglas pitched in relief for the Huskies.
The North Pole Patriots demonstrated their offensive prowess by accumulating an impressive 21 hits throughout the game. Fischer, Clifford, Korhonen, Brown, and Dawley collected multiple hits for the North Pole Varsity Patriots.
Fischer emerged as the standout performer of the game, delivering four hits in six at-bats.
The Patriots showcased their speed on the base paths, with two players stealing at least two bases, with Fischer leading the way with two stolen bases.