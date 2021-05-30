For the past few weeks, it seemed destined that the North Pole Patriots and Monroe Catholic Rams would face each other in the Mid Alaska Conference Regional Baseball Championship.
Friday evening, North Pole did their part to make that date happen.
Alex Garcia finished Friday’s game against Delta with three runs to help lead the Pats to a 11-0 victory at Growden Field. The win sent North Pole to the MAC championship Saturday, also at Growden.
North Pole got one run on the board early after Ethan Clifford’s RBI single scored Garcia to make it a 1-0 game. The Patriots exploded in the second inning for five runs, starting with Noah Perkins’ run that came off of Colin Drumhiller’s RBI single. Nic Clark later scored on an error before Clifford’s two-run RBI single scored Drumhiller and Garcia to make it a 5-0 game. The score reached 6-0 when Brayden Grorud’s RBI single scored Clifford the same inning.
In the bottom of the third with two outs, North Pole struck again. After Clifford reached first on an error to score Logan Fischer, Ethan Frollo hit a fly ball deep and reached on an error, allowing Garcia and Clifford to score. Grorud then collected an RBI single to score Frollo and increase the North Pole lead to 10-0 through three innings.
North Pole added another run in the bottom of the fourth when Fischer’s RBI single scored Clark to change the score to 11-0. That was all North Pole would need to end the game after just five innings of play.
Fischer (2-for-3, one run, one RBI), Clifford (2-for-3, two runs, three RBI’s), and Grorud (2-for-3, two RBI’s) had big days for the offense while Conner Lanser struck out six batters while allowing just two hits.
With that, North Pole went on to face the Rams in the MAC championship Saturday. The result of that game can be found in today’s paper.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.