It would’ve been easy to wave off the Monroe Catholic Rams after their poor start to the season.
If you did, however, you’re looking pretty foolish right now.
Shaun Conwell (three hits allowed, seven K’s) and Jonathan Swank (one hit allowed, five K’s) combined to pitch seven shutout innings to help lead the Rams to a 7-0 victory over Hutchison Friday evening.
With that win, Monroe is now 6-3-1 overall and after a 1-3 start to the season have won five of six and tied another non-conference match. They’ve lost just one conference game this season and currently sit atop of the Mid-Alaska Conference.
Hutchison, meanwhile, has yet to win a game this season.
It was the second shutout win of the week for Monroe after a 5-0 triumph over North Pole on Tuesday. This one got started in the first inning when Conwell scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0 Rams.
The scoring halted until the bottom of the third when Aden Sadler was walked with the bases loaded to score Jase McCullough. Tommy Bast scored the next at-bat, and Swank was walked the at-bat after that with bases loaded to score Brighton Higbee and make it 4-0 Monroe.
The score became 6-0 in the fifth inning when Gabe Angaiak picked up a rare inside the park home run which scored Higbee as well as himself. The Rams added another run the same inning when Swank grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Sadler and give the game it’s final score.
The Rams only needed four hits offensively to get the when as Conwell, Angaiak, Sadler, and Swank each picked up one hit a piece. Angaiak led the way with two RBI’s.
Hutchison only had four hits themselves, one from Kyle Banning, one from Dominic Niva, and one from Ryan Young. Banning struck out eight batters on the day, but he also walked seven and surrendered six earned runs.
Hutchison played a double-header against Lathrop on Saturday and will face North Pole on Tuesday. According to the FNSBSD baseball schedule, Monroe’s regular season is over and will next play in the regional tournament next weekend.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.