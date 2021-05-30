Early on in Friday night’s game between Monroe Catholic and Hutchison, the Hawks were doing everything they could to shock Fairbanks and earn an upset win over the Rams.
While Hutchison deserves credit for how hard they made Monroe work, the Rams had no interest in going home early.
Jonathan Swank went 2-for-4 and Miles Fowler scored three runs to help the Rams break a tie game wide open and eventually give the Rams a 13-2 victory over the Hawks in the Mid Alaska Conference Regional semifinal Friday night at Growden Park. The win sent Monroe to the MAC Championship game Saturday against North Pole.
In the first inning, it looked like it’d be another easy victory for Monroe Catholic. Gabe Angaiak’s RBI single in the bottom of the first to score Fowler got the Rams on the board and Angaiak later scored on a balk by Hutchison pitcher Landon Bicknell Long. With that, Monroe took a 2-0 lead after half an inning of play.
In the top of the third, however, things got interesting. Monroe pulled starting pitcher Shaun Conwell in order to keep him fresh for Saturday’s championship and Swank went to the mound. Things didn’t go well early as Bicknell Long reached first on an error, allowing Ian Carlson to score. The next at-bat, Kyle Banning’s RBI single scored Cody Banning to tie the game at 2-2. Swank settled down after that as the Rams collected three straight outs to reach the bottom of the third.
Monroe got back on track in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Aden Sadler was intentionally walked, moving him to first and Jack Mavencamp to second. After both of them stole the next base, Fowler hit a line drive and reached first on an error, allowing Mavencamp and Sadler to score and put Monroe up 4-2. The score became 5-2 the next at bat when Fowler made it home on another error.
In the bottom of the fifth, Monroe added another run when Brighton Higbee’s RBI single scored Stephan Felix. The next at-bat, Swank’s sacrifice bunt allowed Higbee to score and make it a 7-2 game in favor of the Rams.
Monroe went for the jugular in the sixth. Angaiak’s two-run RBI triple scored Sadler and Fowler to put Monroe up 9-2 before Conwell’s RBI single scored Angaiak. Later, Tommy Bast’s RBI single scored Jack Snow to make it an 11-2. Max Oravec finished the game with a two-run RBI single to score Bast and Brighton Higbee to make it 13-2 and end the game in the sixth.
Swank ultimately finished the game with four K’s on the mound. Angaiak (2-for-3, two runs, three RBI’s) and Conwell (2-for-4, one RBI) also delivered outstanding performances. Kyle Banning led the way for Hutchison in going 2-for-3 with one RBI.
With that, Hutchison was sent to the third place game on Saturday morning while the Rams went to the championship. The results for both of those games can be found in today’s paper.
