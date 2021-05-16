After no prep baseball or Goldpanner season last year, getting America’s pastime back at Growden Park Friday night sure was special.
For the Monroe Rams, getting the win made the evening all the more special.
Jonathan Swank was sensational in going 2-for-2 with three RBI’s while Shaun Conwell was excellent from the mound. That helped lead the Rams to a 10-0 win over the Delta Huskies in five innings. The win moves Monroe to .500 overall at 3-3, but more important puts them at 3-1 in conference play
Conwell, whose committed to play college football, looked like he could play for the Goldpanners on Friday. He pitched all five innings, giving up just two hits while striking out nine.
“It just feel feels great getting back out here,” said Conwell. “I’ve missed it. We started out a bit rusty this year but everyone’s trying to pick it up to hopefully go to state and win it this year.”
For Delta, it was a tough night on offense. The team managed just two hits on the evening.
The Rams started off strong, putting three runs up in the opening inning. Swank was hot from the beginning as his two-run RBI single scored Miles Fowler and Jack Snow to make it 2-0 Monroe. Brighton Higbee followed that up with his own RBI single to score Swank and make it 3-0 after one inning of play.
Catholic was even stronger in the second inning. Jack Mavencamp added a run early on an error. Aden Sadler followed that up as he scored off of the single by Gabriel Angaiak to make it 5-0 quick. A strange turn came then as Conwell struck out on his next at-bat, but the catcher dropped the third strike, allowing Angaiak to make it home. Swank stepped up big after that as his RBI triple sent Fowler home to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.
After a scoreless third inning, Monroe was back at it in the fourth. Fowler’s RBI single sent Angaiak home and Fowler scored later on a Wild Pitch to make it a 9-0 game.
Sadler ended up with the biggest hit of the game as his triple scored Ole Peterson gave the Rams to 10-run mercy rule win.
“It was a good team effort,” said Sadler. “We had a lot of people come off the bench to hit. There was just good team comradery. We all stuck together.”
Next up for Monroe will be a Tuesday night game at Growden against North Pole at 6 p.m.. Delta played North Pole Saturday and will play again Friday against West Valley.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.