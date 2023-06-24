After rain postponed Thursday night’s game, the Goldpanners started game four against the Michigan Monarchs under sunny skies at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cole Philip took the mound to start the game for the Goldpanners. After some errors, an RBI single by Makana Olaso scored the runner from second base in the top of the 1st to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.
After letting in the run, the Goldpanners, who have been hot offensively this series, continued their winning ways in game 4, with an RBI single from Jackson Frankovich to make it a 1-1 game in the bottom of the 1st.
The success continued early in a 2-out rally with another RBI single from Donovan Ratfield, 2-1, then Tyler Richardson added another RBI single immediately after making it 3-1.
Once Philip sat down 3 runners consecutively, the Panners added to their lead in the bottom of the 3rd with an RBI groundout from Eric Smelko, 4-1, and during the very next at-bat Logan Reddeman hit another RBI sacrifice fly-out to give the Panners a 5-1 lead. Despite having a lead going into the top of the 4th, a passed ball scored another run for the Monarchs, 5-2. Then an RBI single Steven Casas brought the Monarchs in striking range, 5-3.
The Goldpanners stepped on the gas in the top of the 5th with a solo home run from Karl Peters, 6-3. An RBI double from Logan Reddemann made it 7-3, another RBI double from Jackson Frankovich added to the score, making it 8-3. Donovan Ratfield added to his impressive evening hitting a 2-run RBI double to cap off a 5-run inning, making it 10-3.
Philip finished his night pitching through five complete innings with five strikeouts with Ryan Kittredge coming in to maintain the Panners’ large lead in the top of the 6th inning.
The Panners continued to rack up runs in the bottom of the 6th with another RBI single from Tyler Richardson to make it 11-3. The Monarchs tried to answer with a late run in the top of the 9th with an RBI ground out from Mason Mcguire, ending the scoring at 11-4.
Cole Philip earned the win on the mound and Ryan Kittredge is credited the save. The Goldpanners will finish Thursday’s postponed game Saturday afternoon and follow with a 7-inning game.