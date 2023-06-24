After rain postponed Thursday night’s game, the Goldpanners started game four against the Michigan Monarchs under sunny skies at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cole Philip took the mound to start the game for the Goldpanners. After some errors, an RBI single by Makana Olaso scored the runner from second base in the top of the 1st to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.