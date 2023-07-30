Goldpanners

Mark Lindberg

Eddie Alfaro scores at home on a Waves error June 10, 2023, at Growden Field.

After winning the first two games the Goldpanners took on the Medford Rogues for game three of the series on Saturday. Despite a strong start to the series, the Goldpanners would lose this one by a score of 10-6.

After no runs scored in the top of the first, Cole Phillip took the mound for the Goldpanners. He got off to a quick start, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. However, the Rogues put together a couple timely hits, including a two out RBI double to open the scoring in the bottom of the first.