After winning the first two games the Goldpanners took on the Medford Rogues for game three of the series on Saturday. Despite a strong start to the series, the Goldpanners would lose this one by a score of 10-6.
After no runs scored in the top of the first, Cole Phillip took the mound for the Goldpanners. He got off to a quick start, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. However, the Rogues put together a couple timely hits, including a two out RBI double to open the scoring in the bottom of the first.
Phillip stopped the scoring there as he struck out the next batter. The Rogues led 1-0 heading into the second inning.
The Goldpanners’ offensive struggles continued in the top of the second inning as they went three up, three down for the second straight inning.
Phillip headed back out in the second looking to keep the Rogues lead at 1-0. The second inning would be very similar to the first for Phillips, he quickly retired two Rogues’ batters however the Rogues managed to generate baserunners with three straight walks.
After a mound visit from the pitching coach, Phillip looked to get out of the bases loaded jam. He did just that as the next batter grounded out to end the inning.
The Goldpanners got their first base runner of the game in the top of the third as Cade Liefer took first base following a hit by pitch. Koby Williams launched the teams’ first hit of the game with a double down the left field line.
The Goldpanners then had runners on second and third with only one out as Karl Peters stepped into the box. Despite threatening to score, Peters grounded into an unconventional double play.
After throwing Peters out at first the Rogues’ first baseman quickly fired the ball to third base where the Panners had two runners standing on the bag. The third baseman applied the tag after a short run-down between third and home to end the inning.
The Rogues continued to generate baserunners as the first batter roped a stand up double into deep left field.
The Rogues plated their second run of the game as the next batter shot a single into the right field gap to increase the lead to 2-0.
The Goldpanners stopped the scoring there and looked to get the offense going into the fourth. They started the inning off hot as a throwing error allowed Nathan Ewing to stroll into second.
Eric Smelko continued the rally as he singled to left field. Smelko proceeded to steal second base during Donovan Ratfield’s at-bat to put runners at second and third with no outs.
Following a Ratfield strike out, Logan Reddemann drove in the Goldpanners first run of the game with a sacrifice fly into right field. The Goldpanners headed into the bottom of the fourth down 2-1.
Errors haunted the Goldpanners in the bottom of the fifth as they would commit two in the inning. The Goldpanners’ catcher would throw down to second on a stolen base attempt, however nobody covered the bag and the ball rolled into the outfield. The Rogues would score off the mistake to increase the lead to 3-1.
The Rogues added on another in the inning with an RBI infield single to increase their lead to 4-1.
Following another base hit after that, Cole Phillip was done on the mound. Logan Reddemann took over in relief.
Reddemann would end the scoring there as the Goldpanners headed into the sixth down by three runs.
Karl Peters started the sixth off with a ground ball single past the diving third basemen. Ewing followed up Peters with another single.
The Goldpanners showed signs of life with runners on first and third and no outs.
Eric Smelko helped chip away at the lead by driving in a run off a fielder’s choice, the Goldpanners trailed 4-2.
Logan Drummond continued the comeback with a two-out RBI single into center field to cut the lead to 4-3.
Cade Liefer followed Drummond and dropped another single into center field to tie the game at 4-4.
Jeremy Keller gave the Panners their first lead of the night as he drove in a run with a shot over the head of the shortstop to give the Panners a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The lead wouldn’t last long for the Goldpanners as the Rogues quickly tied the game in the top of the sixth with an RBI single to right field.
Later in the inning the Rogues looked to take the lead back as they had bases loaded and one out. A sacrifice fly shortly after gave the Rogues a 6-5 lead.
Reddemann struck out the next batter to end the inning.
After a quiet seventh inning for both teams, the Panners came out of the gates hot in the eighth. Donovan Ratfield started the inning off with a lead-off double. Evan Scalley then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the Ratfield over.
Following the bunt, Logan Drummond tied the game up at 6-6 with a single to right field. The game would stay tied going into the bottom of the eighth.
The Goldpanners found themselves in a rough spot in the bottom of the eighth. Ewing would hit back-to-back batters and then proceed to walk the next batter to load the bases with one out in the inning.
The Rogues took the lead back in the next at bat off after a wild pitch made the score 7-6. They added on another right after that with a sacrifice bunt to make the score 8-6.
The Goldpanners then made a pitching change as Alex Garcia took over for Ewing.
The pitching change wouldn’t stop the scoring for the Rogues as a single up the middle drove in two more runs to increase the lead to 10-6.
The Goldpanners had one last shot to rally in the top of the ninth. The Goldpanners would go down in order to finish off the game as they lost to the Rogues 10-6.
The Goldpanners take on the Rogues for their season finale Sunday at 5:35 p.m.