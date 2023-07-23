Goldpanners

Mark Lindberg photo

Goldpanner Logan Drummond rounds third base and scores to tie the game against the Michigan Monarchs on June 20 at Growden Memorial Park. The Goldpanners’ last home game of the season is today.

 Mark Lindberg photo

The Goldpanners and the San Francisco Seals squared off for the third time on Sunday. The Goldpanners had already taken the first two games in epic fashion and looked to make it three wins in a row in this four-game series.

They would do just that. The Goldpanners would go on to get the win 14-1 on Sunday behind an all-around offensive display from the team.

