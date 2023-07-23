The Goldpanners and the San Francisco Seals squared off for the third time on Sunday. The Goldpanners had already taken the first two games in epic fashion and looked to make it three wins in a row in this four-game series.
They would do just that. The Goldpanners would go on to get the win 14-1 on Sunday behind an all-around offensive display from the team.
Perhaps the most impressive player on the day was Logan Drummond who would go 4-5 with two singles, a double and a triple. He would also add five RBIs on the day.
“It was a good day,” Drummond said of his performance. “I just put the bat on the ball and got into the swing of things.”
Drummond fell a homerun short of the cycle on the day. “It was a bit of a bummer, I was trying to hit that home run,” Drummond said. “A bunch of the guys are giving me crap for it,” he added jokingly.
The game would get started with Eddie Alfaro taking the mound for the Panners in the top of the first.
The bottom of the first would see the Panners start the scoring in unconventional fashion. Logan Reddemann would start off the inning with an infield single after out-running the first baseman to the bag.
Reddemann would then advance to second due to a balk during Tyler Richardson’s at-bat. Richardson would go on to draw a walk.
Logan Drummond would then drive in both baserunners with a laser down the right field line for a bases clearing triple to make the game 2-0 Panners. This would just be the beginning of an offensive explosion for Panners in the opening frame.
A Seals’ error would see another run come in shortly after to make the game 3-0. The Seals would continue to bury themselves in the first as a wild pitch would bring in another run and the score would go to 4-0.
Alex Garcia drove in two more runs with a single into the gap in left field to make the lead 6-0. The Seals would then finally get out of the inning.
The Panners would get right back to work in the bottom of the second. Drummond would drive in another run with a double to make the score 7-0.
In two at-bats Drummond had already accumulated three RBIs.
Alfaro was cruising on the mound through two innings. He would finally see some adversity in the third as the Seals would get their first hit of the game.
Shortly after, Panners associate head coach Carlos Gonzales would take issue with the umpire’s strike zone and find himself getting ejected. Gonzales would leave, but not before tossing a chair on the field in one last act of defiance.
Shortly after the incident Alfaro would walk the batter and then give up his second hit of the day. It would be a RBI double for the Seals that would drive in a runner to make the game 7-1.
After the run would come into score, the Golpanners would pull Alfaro and bring in Alex Garcia. Garcia would go on to get the next batter out on a ground ball to shortstop to get the Panners out of the jam.
Alfaro would end the day with 2.2 innings pitched as well as four strikeouts with one earned run.
The Goldpanners continued to add runs in the bottom of the third. A wild pitch saw a runner score from third to make it 8-1. Karl Peters tacked on another with a RBI single to make it 9-1.
Drummond continued to dominate the game, as he would drive in yet another run with an infield single to make the score 10-1.
Through three at-bats Drummond had a single, double and triple as well as four RBis. Drummond would be just a home run shy of the cycle heading into the fourth inning.
The Panners would go three up, three down in the bottom of the fourth for their first scoreless inning of the game.
The Seals looked to get back into the game heading into the fifth, putting runners on first and second with just one out thanks to two singles. However, Garcia shut down any attempt at a comeback as he pitched his way out of the jam with back-to-back flyouts to lead the Goldpanners out of the inning unscathed.
Logan Drummond would step back up to the plate, a home-run shy of the cycle, in the fifth with runners on first and second and two outs. Drummond didn’t get his homerun, but he did drive in another RBI with a rip into right field for a single. It was his fifth RBI of the day and would increase the Panner lead to 11-1.
The Panners continued to score in the inning as Jackson Frankovich was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to bring in another run. The score would stand at 12-1.
Nathan Ewing continued the two-out magic as he drove in another run with a single. The Panners lead would grow to 13-1.
Following that the Seals would finally get out of the inning.
The action slowed down from there until the bottom of the seventh where the Goldpanners threatened to score yet again with bases loaded and no outs. Cole Philip stepped up to bat and grounded into a double play. The Panners would add another run on the play to increase the lead to 14-1.
In the top of the eighth Koby Williams would come in to relieve Alex Garcia on the mound. Garcia would go 4.1 innings on the mound with no earned runs.
Williams would pitch one inning, and retire the Seals in order. He would also have two strikeouts in his one inning of work.
The Panners went quietly in the bottom of the eighth but took a 14-1 lead heading into the top of the ninth.
Nathan Ewing came onto the mound to finish off the game in the ninth, relieving Koby Williams. Ewing would go on to retire the Seals in order to finish off the game.
The Panners and Seals will square off one last time at 6:30 p.m. Monday for the final home game of the season.
After the game, Drummond spoke about the team playing their last game in Fairbanks for the summer.
“It’s surreal, it’s my first summer here, I love it,” Drummond said. “Honestly, I kind of want to come back next summer to play. It’s been great. Hospitality is amazing, field is amazing, fans are amazing. Overall, I love it. I’m honestly really bummed it’s coming to an end.”