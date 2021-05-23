The Hutchison Hawks baseball team has had plenty of heartbreak this year.
There’s been some games where they were right in it until the end, only to come up short. Games where they nearly completed a huge comeback, but came up short. Against North Pole, they even held a seven run lead, only to come up short in the end. Overall, it’s been tough to be a Hutchison Hawk this year.
Saturday afternoon, however, it was a great day to be a Hutchison Hawk.
Dominic Niva went 3-for-3 with three runs, Ryan Young had four RBI’s, Landon Bicknell Long pitched a complete game, and the Hawks of Hutchison at long last collected their first win of the season at home Saturday with a 7-3 victory over Lathrop.
It was a long time coming for the Hawks. After having been in so many games this year, they’d yet to scratch a mark in the win column until it all came together Saturday. Bicknell Long had a lot to do with it as he gave up just one earned run on five hits while collecting three K’s on the afternoon.
The game was great for Hutchison from the start. In the top of the first, Young’s two-run RBI single scored Niva and Kyle Banning to give the Hawks an early 2-0 lead. Lathrop answered right back, however, as Nathan Hoop’s RBI double scored Ayden Accola and Aydan LaFond followed that up with an RBI single to score Hoop and tie the game at 2-2.
After a scoreless second inning, the Hawks were back at it. Young hit a ground ball and reached base on an error. that allowed Niva and Cooper Irinaga to score and put Hutchison back in the lead 4-2. Lathrop got back within one in the bottom of the third when Faolua Lucas Malaepule’s sacrifice fly scored Jagan Nautiyal.
In the top of the fifth, Kaeo Patterson returned the lead to two with an RBI single to score Niva and make it 5-3 Hawks. It was the top of the seventh where Hutchison really did their damage as Patterson was walked with the bases loaded to score Cody Banning and Irinaga scored on a Wild Pitch to make it 7-3.
Lathrop had one last chance in the bottom of the second, but after getting a walk with their first at-bat, the Malemutes ended the game with a strikeout and two ground outs to give Hutch their long awaited first win of the season.
The game was the first of a double-header between the two squads with Lathrop winning the second game 19-5.
