Evan Scalley

The Goldpanners, including newcomer Evan Scalley, racked up 13 hits Tuesday, July 11, 2023, against the California Halos.

 Mark Lindberg photo

After a three-game sweep of the Seattle Blackfins, the Goldpanners looked to continue their success in game one of a five-game series Tuesday evening against the California Halos.

Cole Philip started on the mound for the Goldpanners with plans to shut down the Halos. However, Philip's start was rocky due to control issues early in the game that put men on base. The Halos struck first with an RBI walk to put the Californians up 1-0 in the top of the second inning. Tommy Frutos of the Halos put the next run up on the board via an RBI sacrifice fly to give a 2-0 lead to the Halos.