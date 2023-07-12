After a three-game sweep of the Seattle Blackfins, the Goldpanners looked to continue their success in game one of a five-game series Tuesday evening against the California Halos.
Cole Philip started on the mound for the Goldpanners with plans to shut down the Halos. However, Philip's start was rocky due to control issues early in the game that put men on base. The Halos struck first with an RBI walk to put the Californians up 1-0 in the top of the second inning. Tommy Frutos of the Halos put the next run up on the board via an RBI sacrifice fly to give a 2-0 lead to the Halos.
Down early, the Goldpanners stormed back in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run RBI double from Logan Reddeman, tying the score at 2-2. The Goldpanners then grabbed their first lead of the night. An RBI single from Jackson Frankovich in the bottom of the fourth chased home a runner to go up 3-2.
Logan Reddemann provided clout on offense for the Goldpanners with a smoking RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Raymond Padilla relieved Cole Philip. Starting pitcher Philip threw seven strikeouts in five complete innings.
In the bottom of the sixth the Goldpanners' Logan Drummond came home on a wild pitch to up the lead to 5-2.
In the top of the seventh, Halos slugger Tanner Beltkowski ripped an RBI flyout to make it a 5-3 game.
Eric Smelko of the Panners came back to a ball deep in the sky over right field wall for a solo homerun in the bottom of the seventh, 6-3. The inning continued to stay hot for the Panners as Evan Scalley sprinted home to score on a passed ball, increasing the lead to 7-3. Eddie Alfaro then rocked an RBI single, 8-3. To finally cap off the bottom of the seventh inning, Ty Barrango hit a two-run RBI double bringing the score to 10-3.
After holding the Halos scoreless once again through the top of the eighth inning, Alex Garcia was brought in to close the game out. Despite letting a run scoring on a wild pitch, Garcia successfully shut the game down and get the Goldpanner win with a final score of 10-4.
You can see Game two of the series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with Usibelli Coal Mine as the game day sponsor.