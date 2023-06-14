Branden Chun-Ming is a hard-hitting outfielder for the Alaska Goldpanners this season. Proving a weapon on offense so far, Chun-Miing collected five hits in his last 11 at-bats with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs. His on-base presence has been a help in the Goldpanners showing a winning record of 4-2.
Hailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, Chun-Ming plays for Hope International University located in Fullerton, California. At Hope International, Chun-Ming had a successful 2023 seasson with a .356 batting average in 29 games.
Chun-Ming found his way to Alaska and the Goldpanners team after Coach Bret Lachemann, also an assistant coach at Hope International, recruited Chun-Ming to come along with him to Fairbanks this summer. Three other players from Hope International also join the Goldpanners this summer. Chun-Ming’s teammates are Ryan Lachemann, David Rudd-Grow, and Robert Mattei.
When asked about his baseball goals this summer, Chun-Ming said he is enjoying games without a lot of worrying. His choice of walk-up song (Dancing Queen by ABBA) at bat underscores his goal when he explains that he chose the song solely because people get up and dance when it plays.
Chun-Ming also has plans to make the most of the outdoors in Alaska by going on some hikes around the Interior and trying his hand at fishing while actually catching something. There are also plans for his family to try and make the trip to Alaska so they can experience the 49th state together.
Chun-Ming and the Goldpanners are off to a good start and you can see them play again starting June 15th against Kingsmen Baseball at Growden Memorial Park. You can also follow along on their Instagram @Alaska Goldpanners.