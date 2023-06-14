Branden Chun-Ming

Branden Chun-Ming’s hot bat has contributed to a winning record by the Panners.

 Mark Lindberg

Branden Chun-Ming is a hard-hitting outfielder for the Alaska Goldpanners this season. Proving a weapon on offense so far, Chun-Miing collected five hits in his last 11 at-bats with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs. His on-base presence has been a help in the Goldpanners showing a winning record of 4-2.

Hailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, Chun-Ming plays for Hope International University located in Fullerton, California. At Hope International, Chun-Ming had a successful 2023 seasson with a .356 batting average in 29 games.