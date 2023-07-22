Daniel Sotelo on the mound for the Panners

Mark Lindberg

Daniel Sotelo was the starting pitcher for the Panners.

 Mark Lindberg

After taking three out of four games against the Pro-Am All-Stars, the Goldpanners turned their attention to the San Francisco Seals. The Goldpanners would kick off their final home series of the season against the Seals on Friday night.

The game would be a seven-inning contest and the Goldpanners would get the win 9-5.