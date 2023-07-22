After taking three out of four games against the Pro-Am All-Stars, the Goldpanners turned their attention to the San Francisco Seals. The Goldpanners would kick off their final home series of the season against the Seals on Friday night.
The game would be a seven-inning contest and the Goldpanners would get the win 9-5.
Daniel Sotelo would be the starting pitcher for the Panners. He would take the mound and look to help extend the team’s three game win streak.
Despite his efforts, the Seals would get off to a quick start thanks to Ty Young, who would drive in a run to make it 1-0 in the top of the first inning.
The Seals bats were quiet from there until the top of the fifth where they would unload on the Goldpanners.
The Seals would start off the scoring with a run off a throwing error to first base to make the lead 2-0. The Seals would continue to add on runs, as Gabe Angiak would hit into a fielder’s choice to bring in a run to make it 3-0. Adicus Gonzales would stroke an RBI single to make the game 4-0. The Seals would add on another as Ty Young would drive in a run with a single to make it 5-0.
After a slow start the Goldpanners would finally break into the scoring column in a big way.
The Panners would go on to add nine runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Garcia drove in the Panner’s first run of the game to make it 5-1. Erick Smelko and Logan Reddemann would hit back-to-back RBI singles to bring the score to 5-3.
The comeback would continue for the Panners as Evan Scalley would drive in another run off a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4. The Panners eventually evened it up thanks to an RBI single from Donovan Ratfield would make the game 5-5.
Eddie Alfaro would drive in another run with a single to make the game 6-5. The big inning for the Panners wouldn’t end there, Jackson Frankovich would drive in another run with another RBI single to make it 7-5. Alex Garcia would add on two more runs to make it 9-5.
After the Panners regained the lead late, Logan Groff would take the mound from Daniel Sotelo. Soleto would go five complete innings with three strikeouts. The Goldpanners would close out the game and get the game-one win against the Seals.
Game two of the series will take place tonight at 7 p.m.